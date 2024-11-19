Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday

Andrew Asquith looks ahead to Ascot and Haydock on Saturday and has two recommended bets, including a 2pt selection.

Weekend View: Saturday November 23 1pt e.w Park Annonciade in the 1.15 Haydock at 25/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4 - Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts win Blueking d'Oroux in the 2.45 Ascot at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I was in Bahrain last week to see Spirit Dancer win his second Bahrain International Trophy in soaring temperatures – what an experience that was – but the forecast for this week back in England couldn’t be any more different. Hopefully, racing survives this weekend, as there are a couple of excellent cards in store at Ascot and Haydock. I’m going to start at Haydock where I think some bookmakers have taken a chance with a certain horse, and that is the Stuart Crawford-trained PARK ANNONCIADE, who is set to take his chance in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle (13:15). He won the race 12 months ago from a mark 2lb lower than the one he will race from on Saturday, and I think he’s very interesting back over hurdles having failed to complete on his last two starts over fences. Park Annonciade arrived in good form last year, having won a novice hurdle at Perth and a handicap at Ayr, where he narrowly outpointed a good yardstick in Ginger Mail who fluffed his lines at the final flight. He progressed again when beating some useful handicappers in this race with plenty in hand, making light of a 5lb rise for his Ayr success, and really impressing with how easily he got the job done. He was always travelling smoothly, looming up looking very threatening at three out and produced to lead between the last two flights. Park Annonciade was well in command after jumping the last, moving around five lengths clear before seemingly getting tired close home, and was value for a little more than the official winning margin.

Park Annonciade wasn’t disgraced afterwards, either, finding the drop back to two miles against him at a sharp Musselburgh track on his next two starts, and shaping in a similar manner over the same trip, on good ground, at Ayr on his final start in this sphere in March despite being strong in the market. He was again well found in the market for his chase debut at Hexham in May, but he was found to be bleeding from his trachea, so that no-show can be put down to a physical problem, and he was in the process of running well on his recent return back over fences at Ayr earlier this month. Park Annonciade was still travelling well within himself when departing five from home, so you would have to think he’s back on good terms with himself, and provided he’s none the worse for that experience, he looks well treated now back over the smaller obstacles. Barring his chase debut when he bled, this will be the first time he’s raced beyond two miles since winning this race, and he is almost certainly going to be liberated by moving back up in trip, given how he shapes and the stamina in his pedigree. It is a slight concern he’s bled in the past, but the 25/1 on offer looks far too big for me, and there is enough there to take the chance. He’ll need a few to come out, being number 27 on the list (max field is 17), but the biggest field in this race since 2011 has been 14 runners, so I’m confident he’ll get a run. The ground at Haydock is currently good, but there is some rain around towards the end of the week and on Saturday itself, so it has the potential to get softer. Hopefully, it won’t get too testing, as all of Park Annonciade’s best form is on a sound surface, but I can’t help but back him at the current odds available.

Over at Ascot there is a favourite I want to oppose and that is Golden Ace in the Ascot Hurdle (14:45). Don’t get me wrong, she’s a very exciting mare who is unbeaten over hurdles and was very impressive when beating Brighterdaysahead et al in the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but she faces a different kettle of fish now taking on the boys in a race of this nature. The one I’m very keen on is the Paul Nicholls-trained BLUEKING D’OROUX who won the Ascot Hurdle last year – there is a theme here! He is a French recruit who arrived in Britain with a big reputation, starting a short-priced favourite for his first two starts on these shores but disappointed in each of them. However, he showed the benefit of a breathing operation when springing a surprise on his handicap debut, winning at odds of 50/1 over two miles at this course a couple of seasons ago. There was no fluke about that performance, though, beating his better fancied stablemate in good style and that form worked out well. Blueking d’Oroux really started to fulfil his potential last season, too, winning the valuable Materson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham on his return before following up in this race. It was also his first start beyond two miles, and he clearly relished it, in a good position entering the straight and finding plenty to lead soon after jumping the final flight to beat Strong Leader – who has since found his niche in staying hurdles, winning the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree – by a length. That effort prompted connections to step him up to three miles in the Long Walk Hurdle back at this venue next time, and he was far from disgraced, finishing fifth behind the progressive Crambo and established stayers Paisley Park, Dashel Drasher and Champ. He was only a four-year-old so that was a big effort on his first try at the trip, for all he left the impression it did stretch him a little. Blueking d’Oroux ran another massive race four months later in the Select Hurdle at Sandown on his final start, a bad mistake at the fourth flight not helping his chance but he was still in with every chance approaching the second-last. He made another mistake at the last and was unable to quicken on the run-in, beaten by high-class Impaire Et Passe, multiple Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan and Sir Gerhard. Blueking d’Oroux has a penalty to carry this year which means he has to concede weight all-round, but his level of form is much superior to those who he will potentially face, and it is worth remembering that he’s still only a five-year-old. In my opinion, he has the potential to develop into an out-and-out Grade 1 performer this season, and this looks an ideal starting point for him. He has a good record when fresh, will handle the forecast ground, even if it does get softer, and he represents a trainer who continues to move through the gears in this early stage of the season. Preview posted at 1355 GMT on 19/11/2024