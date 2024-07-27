Follow our blog of day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Stewards' Cup

The Stewards' Cup is the feature race on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Follow the action here.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Ready for action 1327: The runners aren't yet in the paddock for the Glorious Stakes but it won't be long. If you haven't listened to the clip below yet, there's still time to hear Oisin Murphy's thoughts on the race and his mount Relentless Voyager who won a traditionally hot handicap at Epsom two starts ago. Four of the five runners have official ratings of either 108 or 109 and the exception, Al Aasy, is 112 which is a pointer to just how tight this likely tactical affair promises to be.

💬 "𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩."



🏇 It's been a great week so far at Glorious Goodwood for @oismurphy!



👌 He joins us to provide his thoughts on his Saturday rides at @Goodwood_Races, including Fairbanks and Relentless Voyager. pic.twitter.com/ADVIgmGtwo — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 3, 2024

King for today 1256: I didn't dwell on the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes when looking at the card. It's a shame that we won't get to see Angelo Buonarroti this afternoon although I am quite happy that I won't have to type his name again. The €1,000,000 euro purchase will always attract attention because of his price tag and he didn't run too badly in the Coventry on debut. His absence obviously changes the complexion of the race and stablemate Consolidation is the current favourite. He's had a couple of runs already, improving from the first to the second showing a level of form that would be good enough to win an average maiden. Spell Master is vying for favouritism and has a similar profile and his trainer, Andrew Balding, is another who has had a decent week and his colt's experience of Epsom can't be a bad thing. Richard Hughes has taken out at least one juvenile this week but does run Hott Shott this afternoon, he was well backed on debut and didn't shape badly. He's easy in the market currently but is one of the more interesting runners. I'm told that Caspian King was a big eyecatcher on debut at Sandown when only just behind Consolidation; given their respective prices this afternoon, perhaps the Menuisier runner is the way to go even though I have missed the fancy early prices.

The classy Diego Velazquez heads the betting for tonight's Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes.



Get the thoughts of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore who takes the ride at 8.21pm BST 🇺🇸 👇 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) August 3, 2024

Starring role 1241: Quite who will take a starring role in the Lillie Langtry Stakes is beyond me. I kept coming back to Caius Chorister but she does carry a penalty. It's easy to forgive her latest defeat (too free) and her other runs this season are absolutely rock solid and trainer David Menuisier has had a big winner this week. But then there's Free Wind. Odds-on when stuck in the mud last year, she has her conditions this time around and is relatively unexposed over this trip and looked in need of a stiffer test when second to Bluestocking over 10 furlongs on her return. Then I switched to Mello Mello even though she's never run on fast ground. She was only narrowly beaten by Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille and that form ties her in with Free Wind who was also beaten in a photo by the same filly in the Yorkshire Oaks. They are the market leaders but I wasn't in a rush to put a line through Term Of Endearment, who narrowly defeated Night Sparkle last time, nor River Of Stars who was a short price when second last year. I'm filing this one in the 'too hard' category.

Billy Whizz 1215: It's been a terrific week for Mick Appleby and his team and the betting for the Stewards' Cup suggests it could get even better. Although on Racing TV the Wine Tipster is currently sitting in a boot in the car park and has advised the vehicle's passengers to back Apollo One each-way. Anyway, back to Appleby and Billyjoh who is into 6/1 from 14s for the feature. He was well backed at Ascot on Saturday and didn't fire, he was well backed here on Wednesday and ran second from an unpromising position off the pace over seven furlongs and is again being backed to go one better over six furlongs. Appleby has saddled six runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and had four winners, a second and a third (in the same race as one of the winners) which is a quite remarkable return. Billyjoh ran over five furlongs in March and has plenty of form this campaign over six so shouldn't have any problem reverting to sprinting but he is 12lbs higher than when last winning (and he was ridden by a 3lb claimer that day) in February. Appleby has opted to fit him with cheekpieces today in the hope that sharpens him up in this ultra-competitive test and Billyjoh is clearly in the form of his life. Will punters be singing an Ode to Billyjoh come 345?

You can 1151: Does Euchen Glen have a fan club? I think he should. Jim Goldie's veteran is a relatively unsung star of this game and will attempt to be placed at Glorious Goodwood for a fourth year when he lines up in the Summer Handicap, the second on the card. He may not quite be a Yavana's Pace but he's still rated in the 90s at the tender age of 11 and is ridiculously versatile with winning form from 10 furlongs to two miles. He ran over the former trip last time when a close-ish sixth at York in a handicap won by the progressive Enfjaar who was a slightly unlucky second (see pace bias) in the first race on Tuesday. This trip is probably more suitable and he's been placed in the last two renewals. He might not be up to winning it but at 22/1 you've got options. Go on Euchen.

Big Alan aka Euchen Glen has arrived @Goodwood_Races ! Time for a snooze for Alan & @jennyburns33 ! The legend runs in tomorrow’s Summer Handicap, @Rossaryan15 rides! pic.twitter.com/rQqUFbDPhw — Jim Goldie Racing (@JimGoldieRacing) August 2, 2024

It would be great to see him win but the last two winners were trained at Clarehaven Stables and went on to hold their own in Cup races. There's no Gosden runner this year but is there a Sweet William or Trawlerman in the line-up? Perhaps Align The Stars might be the one for Charlie Johnston but at the odds I'm more interested in the re-cheekpieced True Legend who was a close second over C&D in May. Intinso has dispensed with the headgear and is the short of quirky individual who could be suited by that and this course; he's the sort of price that you could have a 'throwaway' bet in the hope that proves true. I found it hard to get away from Fairbanks though. He's had a little more racing than the last two winners had when winning this race and is a little higher in the handicap but his profile is not dissimilar and this looks a good spot for this course winner who proved his stamina at Newmarket last time. Douglas Fairbanks was a silent movie star who featured in the Mark Of Zorro and his namesake can put his rivals to the sword here.

Sponsor's spot 1130: The dapper David Stevens is the representative of Stewards' Cup sponsors Coral and has been running through the card on Racing TV. "The first three at the head of the betting, Purosangue - lots of confidence behind that one - Billyjoh and Dark Trooper are drawn 14, 4 and 23 which tells me that no one knows where you need to be drawn. Punters it would appear are not getting too obsessed with the draw which is probably the best thing to do because when I spoke to Lydia (Hislop) yesterday about the Golden Mile, there was a horse drawn in 21 which we said can't win from there and the second was 20 as well." Jim Crowley's Coral blog got a few mentions as you would expect although Stevens was sticking to his guns in a fascinating opener. "Originally I fancied Phantom Flight and then I spoke to Jim for the blog and he made such a compelling case why Al Aasy will reverse the form; I hope he's not watching, I'm going to stick with Phantom Flight but any of the five could win. "Jim is going to win the last with Rowayeh. She didn't like Chelmsford last time, this will be much more suitable." It's very boring but surely Britannia third and short-priced favourite Native Warrior dots up in the last doesn't he? Although concerns about the fast ground is perhaps reason enough to sit that one out or find an each-way alternative.

🔊 Racing...Only Bettor



Both Kev and Daryl like Aimeric in the 1.50 at Goodwood today.



🎧 Listen to the full show here: https://t.co/pcHb8Be5NY pic.twitter.com/WXKywp5z4Y — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) August 3, 2024

Jehangeer can 1110: This is not only an excuse to put up an obscure pun that amuses no one but me as the headline for this post but also because I think Jehangeer is a fair price to squash his rivals in the Whispering Angel Handicap. He was only four lengths off Purosangue over six at York in October and appears to have benefited from wind and gelding operations; he has also shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs would suit and he's a fair price to find out. If you've already clicked on the Timeform image a couple of posts below, you will probably have read that he carries their small 'p' and is The Timeform Flag horse of the day.

My preference is for an each-way wager (around 13/2) which one friend regularly berates me for but I particularly like the look of this race for a combination forecast perspective with Mission To Moon and Arctic Thunder clear and obvious contenders and I want to throw in Ballymount Boy too. Second to Vandeek in last year's Richmond, he shaped encouragingly in the Chipchase last time, has been given a chance by the handicapper and we know the Wathnan Racing runners have been aimed at this meeting. If he could chase home Jehangeer that would be ideal but I'm hopeful that quartet are well enough priced to provide a return; they just need to finish first and second now. Best laid plans and all that.

Jumping on the bandwagon 1050: Let's get my Stewards' Cup selections out of the way early. Independently of the top tipsters on this site, I had also alighted on Apollo One and Ferrous but I'm not overwhelmed by the current odds of the former and the latter is now out. I'm more interested in an old favourite of mine in Rumstar, trained by Johnny Portman who a former colleague once described to me 'as the nicest man in racing'.

Rumstar won a C&D nursery off 90 at this meeting and progressed to a rating of 109 last term, a mark from which he was due to race off in last year's renewal only to unseat his rider on leaving the stalls. He's back for more off 103 and looking to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot where he was sent off a well backed 15/2 chance. Rumstar had run well at Ascot before but I'm still more than happy to put a line through the run and give him another chance, particularly as he's out at around 28/1 and could conceivably start bigger. Most of his form since his juvenile win has been in pattern company but he was a close second to Lethal Levi in a Newbury handicap, albeit only in an 11 runner field, to provide some optimism that he will cope with this different test. It was clearly expected to suit at Ascot and I'm happy to give him another chance with all those extra places on offer. At a shorter price Glenfinnan, fifth in the Wokingham, is high up on my list for Michael Dods who won this race in 2021 and 2022. He's not had Glenfinnan all that long and there might be more to come from a gelding who disappointed in first time cheekpieces last time and goes without them today. Those two, Apollo One and Purosangue are going in the exotics and it's just a question of whether I find a substitute for Ferrous.

Power moves 1030: Paddy Power have taken to X to post some early market movers for Goodwood and here they are: 150 Aimeric 11/4 from 16/5 225 True Legend 7/1 from 15/2 300 Grateful 15/2 from 8/1 335 Purosangue 4/1 from 11/2 & Billyjoh 11/2 from 9s Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are backing Coral Charge runner-up Purosangue to go one better over a furlong further in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season in no uncertain terms, while there’s also a few quid knocking about for Billyjoh, who was backed to win here on Wednesday as well, but just found one rival too powerful.” Purosangue is remarkably short in the feature for my money but Timeform's David Johnson highlighted the good record of his age group when nominating Andrew Balding's runner in the feature, saying: "Weight-for-age considerations mean that three-year-olds rarely get into the top all-aged handicaps but when they do, they tend to overperform compared to chance. Only 16 three-year-olds have contested the last ten Stewards’ Cups, but they’ve bagged three of them." You can read David's full reasoning and find the selections of his colleagues for both Goodwood and Galway via the image above.

"Everything now looks in place for ________ to give of his best, and he’s quite a confident shout."