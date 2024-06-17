Five millimetres of water will be applied to both the straight and round courses at Royal Ascot.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels had been expecting some help from raid-laden skies in the lead up to the big meeting – but far less than was forecast has materialised.

As a result the decision has put taken to apply five millimetres to the straight course on Monday morning, with five millimetres to be put on the round course during the evening.

“It became clear this morning (that it would be a dry week). There was always a possibility of this high pressure moving in, it looked like it might be possible yesterday, but the forecast has been a tricky one to read,” Stickels told Sky Sports Racing.

“We had low pressure over us all last week and we were expecting 12-20 millimetres from last Tuesday, but we’ve only had six so that was quite a shock. We’ve only had eight millimetres in the last week and only 17 in June.

“At Ascot we’ve escaped quite a lot of the rain, but as soon as the dry forecast came through this morning it was great news.