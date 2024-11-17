Fifth place for Charyn in Japan on final career start

Roger Varian’s four-year-old enjoyed a superb season in Europe, picking up a trio of Group One victories in the Queen Anne Stakes, the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

A sporting decision was made to have a crack at Kyoto’s Grade One Mile Championship for his final start on the track.

However, Charyn suffered a slow start under Ryan Moore and, despite bravely staying on in the latter stages, he could only manage fifth place behind Soul Rush in a field of 17.

Nevertheless, the son of Dark Angel still retires with a stellar record, securing seven wins and collecting just under £3million in prize-money.

Varian said: "He ran a very good race but he was slow coming out of the gate so the first furlong cost him in the end— you get behind and wide around whole the field.

"After the start he wasn’t able to secure a good position and afterwards, it was always going to be hard work for him - he finished strong, so I thought the horse performed very well - in defeat he proved himself to be very good horse.

"We have to accept the results although it is disappointing because we came here to win. But it has been a fantastic year for this horse to win three mile G1 races in Europe and we wanted to finish with another win here but it did not happen. It still was a very good race—in my opinion, just the start cost him."

“He couldn’t make a good jump at the start and had to race behind, but despite the disadvantages, he gave a terrific effort at the straight,” added jockey Ryan Moore.

Owner Nurlan Bizakov posted on X: “Beyond proud of Charyn today and always, even though he did not end his brilliant career on a winning note.

“Luck was not on our side today, but he showed once again why he is a true champion. Excited for his next chapter as a stallion, passing on his talent and personality to the next generation.

“Today was not a loss – it was a legacy in the making."