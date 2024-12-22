Fergal O’Brien will look to get another run into resurgent Crambo before Cheltenham

“All is good, very happy with him. He enjoyed his day yesterday, so we’re delighted with that and we’re having a Crambo party tomorrow (Monday) night,” he said.

He bounced right back to his best with another pulsating victory, however, getting the better of Hiddenvalley Lake by a head, and O’Brien reported his stable star to be none the worse for the experience on Sunday morning.

The seven-year-old got the better of a titanic tussle with veteran stayer Paisley Park in the Grade One contest 12 months ago, but returned with questions to answer after failing to fire in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

“We went there more in hope than confidence, but I was happy we’d done plenty of work with him and I think we learnt a lot from last year. Fingers crossed we can get it right this year.

“It was great to get that over the line and get that win in the bag.”

Crambo did not run between the Long Walk and the Stayers’ Hurdle last season, but he appears unlikely to take a direct route this term.

O’Brien added: “I think it will be important for him to have another run, that’s what we didn’t do last year.

“He had three runs before Christmas last year and obviously yesterday was his first run of this season, so I think it’s important to have another run between now and Cheltenham.

“Whether we go for the Cleeve Hurdle at the end of January or find something else less gruelling, we’ll speak to the owners and see.

“There probably isn’t a lot else, but we might have to try and find a race somewhere, even if we have to drop back in trip, as I’d be very keen to get another race into him.”

