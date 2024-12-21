Could Crambo be a Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle player following his Long Walk win?

Our Ben Linfoot reflects on the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle result at Ascot with the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle in mind.

CRAMBO added his name to the long list of horses who have won the Howden Long Walk Hurdle more than once on Saturday with a gutsy display in the Berkshire rain, leading bookmakers to cut him for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. The sponsors and Betfair Sportsbook immediately went 16/1 from 66/1 about Fergal O’Brien’s horse for the Thursday feature at the Festival, a race in which he was a disappointing ninth last season having been sent off 7/1. So what of his credentials this time? In his first Long Walk he had a scrap with the 11-year-old Paisley Park and came out on top by a neck, while this time he got the best of a frantic finish, holding off Hiddenvalley Lake by a head with the gallant front-runner, Beauport, a length and a quarter further adrift in third. That a Midlands National winner like Beauport came so close to winning tells us a few things. Firstly, that Nigel Twiston-Davies can spot an unlikely opportunity a mile off and secondly that the wet conditions turned it into a much more gruelling contest than looked likely earlier in the week. The conditions certainly diminished favourite Strong Leader’s chance and he hated the experience, trailing home last, but he’s a good moving horse who prefers nicer ground and he’s one to forgive his Long Walk flop come the spring, while Olly Murphy mentioned a likely wind operation in the post-race debrief, too. Kateira ran much better than him in fifth, but she also wouldn’t want a three-mile slog in the mud so her performance can be viewed positively, but it’s the first three home who really relished this unique Ascot test.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Crambo’s win last year came on good ground, while the official description this afternoon was Good to Soft, Soft in places, so you would hardly put him in the Reve De Sivola mould of loving an Ascot mudbath. But Crambo certainly doesn’t mind it when the mud is flying. A son of Saddler Maker, like renowned mud lover Bristol De Mai, he’s two from two on heavy ground and when the going gets tough, Crambo certainly gets going. That’s probably worth bearing in mind when Cheltenham comes around. He’s likely more vulnerable to the classier horses on better conditions, but if we get a wet week and they’re coming home splattered in dirt then Crambo probably comes into the equation. The current Stayers’ Hurdle contingent aren’t a vintage bunch and it’s certainly the weakest of all the championship divisions. While current champion Teahupoo was below form when swatted away by Lossiemouth over 2m4f in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse he remains the one to beat at three miles and trainer Gordon Elliott, responsible for the fourth home in the Long Walk, The Wallpark, won’t have witnessed anything for him to be afraid of at Ascot. Teahupoo is owned by Robcour and their colours were carried by Hiddenvalley Lake at Ascot, Henry De Bromhead’s horse improving on all his previous form to be second and he was another one who relished the rain.

Crambo on the way to a second Long Walk success