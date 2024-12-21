Howden Long Walk Hurdle report: Crambo wins again

Crambo recorded back-to-back victories in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot with a tenacious display.
For much of the contest it looked as though Randox Grand National-bound Beauport was going to spring a 16/1 surprise as set out to make all in testing conditions.
He was still at the head of affairs jumping the last but two horses were to pass him on the run-in.
And the 9/1 winner and Irish raider Hiddenvalley Lake went on to fight out a pulsating finish, Crambo setting his head low and answering every call under Johnny Burke to win by a head.
The sponsors and Betfair cut him to 16/1 from 66s for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Favourite Strong Leader was a major disappointment and was beaten before the turn for home.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “He played a big part in my career by winning here last year and in getting the job with Fergal (O’Brien). On paper these staying hurdles can be funny races with no pace but Sammy (Twiston-Davies) went on and I was always happy with where I was.
“All credit to Crambo. He filled up when we needed and jumped well and was very, very brave today. I’m very proud of him.”
An emotional winning trainer added: “It’s been a tough time. The horses haven’t been firing, we’ve had a change of jockey, you can get it form all angles but the horses haven’t been quite right.
“I said to Chris (Giles) the key was not running at Newbury. I knew we could get him better and come here, we knew he liked the track, there was only three weeks between the races and I knew if we were going to come back after two bad runs and see the old Crambo then we should come back here.
“I can only do it with the support of the owners. I’m so grateful to Chris and Jared (Sullivan) for letting me wait and he’s shown us what we wanted today.”
Winning owner Giles added: “He never does it easy does he? He wins just by a little bit and it was lovely to see him back.
“Some thinking has to be done, you wonder whether he loved Cheltenham. That’s one for the trainer to work out!”
When asked if the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, a race he disappointed in back in March, is the plan O’Brien added: “That’s something we’ll have to go back and think about. Johnny will be a big part of it. He’s riding him, he knows how he felt at Cheltenham last time.
“I genuinely feel we had a good first half of the season last year then the wheels came off. I was disappointed with myself that I ran him at Aintree but he’s come back today and shown up. It’s all credit to the team at home.”
