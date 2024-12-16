Fergal O’Brien hoping for early Crambo present at Ascot

Fergal O’Brien’s Crambo will get his season under way with a title defence in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.
The seven-year-old defeated Paisley Park by a short head to claim the contest last term, prior to which he won on his seasonal debut at Aintree and finished third in Haydock’s Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.
After the Grade One triumph at Ascot, Crambo then contested the top-level staying hurdles at both Cheltenham and Aintree, but did not hit the same heights as he had previously, finishing unplaced at both festivals.
He was due to kick off the current campaign in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury but a bad scope scuppered that plan, meaning the gelding will be seen for the first time since April when fighting to retain his Long Walk Hurdle crown.
“He's very well, we’re really pleased with him. He had to miss Newbury but we have our fingers crossed he can make amends for it at Ascot,” said O’Brien.
“He just had a dirty scope but everything’s fine now and he’s been pleasing us at home.
“By this time last year, he’d already had two runs, so we’re hoping from here we can go a bit further into the season, through the winter and into the spring.”
