Fairyhouse Sunday review and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the key races from Fairyhouse on Sunday as He's On Fire put in a tremendous performance in Grade 2 company.

Fire proves too hot to handle The Willie Mullins-trained He's On Fire ran away with the Grade 2 Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle under stable jockey Paul Townend. The Rich Ricci-owned five-year-old was stepping up in class from his wide-margin success in a Carlisle maiden back in February and defied the subsequent layoff to score readily, beating General Risk (22/1) and I Started A Joke (11/1) by 12 lengths and three and a quarter lengths. Paddy Power slashed the winner to 12/1 (from 20s) for the 2027 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

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Mullins told Racing TV: "We thought he was half-decent but... wow. That was a hell of a performance, I thought. "We had him rated at 120 or something but we thought he was fairly decent, his runs were average enough but we just wanted to get experience into him. Since we came in, we were always happy with him. "We'll have a look at it (Punchestown plans), hopefully we all get there. King Rasko Grey came out of Cheltenham well so they're two nice horses. You always need a couple to go for a nice race as something nearly always happens to one of them."

Koktail Brut, ridden by Jack Kennedy

Earlier, Koktail Brut was clipped for the same race next spring after winning the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy. The 13/2 chance stayed on strongly to land the two-mile contest by nine and a half lengths from 28/1 outsider Ebony King, his task made considerably easier after 4/1 shot Blake took a fall at the final flight. The disappointment of the race was Mullins-trained even-money favourite Leader D'allier, who finished last of the four finishers, stablemate Too Bossy For Us and the John McConnell-trained Heads Up having pulled up. Paddy Power make the Gigginstown-owned Koktail Brut a 33/1 chance to win next year's Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.