A review of the action from Fairyhouse on New Year's Day as Willie Mullins and Paul Townend were in fantastic form.

Star mare Allegorie back in the groove Allegorie De Vassy delivered on market expectations (5/4 favourite) with a 25-length win in the YellowFord & Drumlin John & Chich Fowler Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase, her task in the Grade 3 race made all the easier following a fall four-out for Riviere D'etel. The eight-year-old was claiming a third course success and was ultimately eased down to score by a wide margin from 2/1 chance Limerick Lace as Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend made a sparkling start to 2025. “It was a nice performance from her. She enjoyed being in front today and Paul said she just enjoyed her jumping and galloping,” said Mullins, who had four winners on the card and two at Tramore including the feature Grade 2 chase. “Even with the 24mm of rain they had here the ground needed it all. It’s still not real winter heavy or anything like that and she enjoyed that nice bit of ground. “She put in some super jumps and I’m very happy with her. “We’ll possibly look at the Opera Hat next at Naas, it’s down in trip which wouldn’t be ideal but it’s a mares’ race." WATCH: Allegorie De Vassy lands mares' chase

Mullins and Townend went on to complete the Fairyhouse four-timer as 10/11 favourite Champ Kiely made a fine start to life over fences in the Bellshill Beginners Chase. “He did everything as it should be done, he galloped and jumped,” said Mullins. “Paul was very happy that he’s much more relaxed over fences than he was over hurdles, which will hopefully bring about more improvement in him. “We’ll have to look at the two-mile-five race at the Dublin Racing Festival. "He could easily step up in trip, Paul remarked that he was so relaxed which means you could step up." WATCH: Easy for Champ Kiely first time over fences

Mullins and Townend make fine start Mullins and Townend came out flying earlier on the card with a quick-fire double to kick off the New Year's Day action. Aurora Vega, pulled-up when last seen a couple of months ago, proved that effort all wrong when landing the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2025 Mares Hurdle at odds of 10/11 favourite, before Sounds Victorious put a disappointing hurdle debut run (beaten at long odds-on) behind him with victory in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 10th - 11th January Maiden Hurdle. Townend had to keep the 4/11 favourite up to his work to see off Come Walk With Me (17/2) by two and three-quarter lengths, after which Paddy Power and Betfair cut his antepost Cheltenham price to 20/1 (from 40s) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. “He’s a lovely big type, a real chasing type,” said Mullins of Sounds Victorious. “He’s just really laid back and he just idled. When the other horses came around him it took him a while to pick up and go again. “With the new configuration of hurdles here, so they don’t have to take them out because of sun, there is a lot of racing without a hurdle. Paul said he lost complete interest going down the back. “It’s a better system though if they can have all the jumps in and I applaud Fairyhouse for that. "It looks like he’s crying out for a further trip. We’ll be aiming him higher now and he might be an Albert Bartlett type. He’s out of a Presenting mare so he’s going to stay all day and he’ll go on better ground.”

