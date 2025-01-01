A review of the New Year's Day action so far from Tramore as the opening maiden hurdle went to Willie Mullins' More Coko.
Gardens in full bloom on return
Embassy Gardens made all the running to beat hotly-fancied Monty's Star in the feature Grade 3 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase.
Henry De Bromhead's Monty's Star was among the leading novices last season and was representing a yard with a fine recent record in the New Year's Day contest, but Rachael Blackmore's mount had to settle for second behind the enterprisingly-ridden Embassy Gardens in the hands of Michael O'Sullivan.
Last season's National Hunt Chase runner-up was also making his first appearance of the current campaign and the 9/1 shot jumped well on his way to a five-length victory over the 4/5 favourite.
The winner was clipped to 40/1 from 100/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup by Betfair and Paddy Power, who also make him the same price (from 66s) for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Mullins makes ideal start
The opening 2025 race in Ireland - the two-mile David Flynn Construction Maiden Hurdle - went to Willie Mullins and jockey Brian Hayes as More Coko readily got the job done.
Settled just behind leading pair Rockonliam and Kilbarry Ce Ce, the 6/4 joint-favourite travelled and jumped smoothly throughout and came to pick up the running at the second-last when fellow market leader Rockonliam was caught flat-footed.
Hayes gave the son of Cokoriko a shake of the reins heading to the last and, after another good jump, the five-year-old cruised over the line to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Kilbarry Ce Ce (10/1), with 80/1 shot Kentucky Beach running on for third.
Mullins had previously won the same maiden with the likes of Saint Roi and subsequent top-class winner El Fabiolo.
Rockbrook (9/2) won the Jimmy Shanahan Memorial Handicap Hurdle by six and a half lengths for trainer Philip Rothwell in the hands of Aidan Kelly.
