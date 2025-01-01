Gardens in full bloom on return

Embassy Gardens made all the running to beat hotly-fancied Monty's Star in the feature Grade 3 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase.

Henry De Bromhead's Monty's Star was among the leading novices last season and was representing a yard with a fine recent record in the New Year's Day contest, but Rachael Blackmore's mount had to settle for second behind the enterprisingly-ridden Embassy Gardens in the hands of Michael O'Sullivan.

Last season's National Hunt Chase runner-up was also making his first appearance of the current campaign and the 9/1 shot jumped well on his way to a five-length victory over the 4/5 favourite.

The winner was clipped to 40/1 from 100/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup by Betfair and Paddy Power, who also make him the same price (from 66s) for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.