A review of the action from Fairyhouse on New Year's Day as Sounds Victorious was handed Cheltenham Festival quotes by bookmakers.
Swift double for Mullins and Townend
Willie Mullins and Paul Townend silenced any suggestions of the Closutton team not quite firing on all cylinders with a quick-fire double to kick off the New Year's Day action at Fairyhouse.
Aurora Vega, pulled-up when last seen a couple of months ago, proved that effort all wrong when landing the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2025 Mares Hurdle at odds of 10/11 favourite, before Sounds Victorious put a disappointing hurdle debut run (beaten at long odds-on) behind him with victory in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 10th - 11th January Maiden Hurdle.
Townend had to keep the 4/11 favourite up to his work to see off Come Walk With Me (17/2) by two and three-quarter lengths, after which Paddy Power and Betfair cut his antepost Cheltenham price to 20/1 (from 40s) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.
“He’s a lovely big type, a real chasing type,” said Mullins of Sounds Victorious.
“He’s just really laid back and he just idled. When the other horses came around him it took him a while to pick up and go again.
“With the new configuration of hurdles here, so they don’t have to take them out because of sun, there is a lot of racing without a hurdle. Paul said he lost complete interest going down the back.
“It’s a better system though if they can have all the jumps in and I applaud Fairyhouse for that.
"It looks like he’s crying out for a further trip. We’ll be aiming him higher now and he might be an Albert Bartlett type. He’s out of a Presenting mare so he’s going to stay all day and he’ll go on better ground.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Of Aurora Vega, the winning trainer said: "She at least put that run in Wexford behind her and looked like she’s back on an upward curve. I’m very happy with how she jumped and how she handled the ground.
“I think there is the Solerina race here towards the end of the month and we’d be looking at that. I like when they show a liking for here because you can always look at the Grade One race here at Easter.”
Mullins was also on target with 6/4 shot More Coko in the first race at Tramore on the same afternoon.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.