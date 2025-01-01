Swift double for Mullins and Townend

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend silenced any suggestions of the Closutton team not quite firing on all cylinders with a quick-fire double to kick off the New Year's Day action at Fairyhouse.

Aurora Vega, pulled-up when last seen a couple of months ago, proved that effort all wrong when landing the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2025 Mares Hurdle at odds of 10/11 favourite, before Sounds Victorious put a disappointing hurdle debut run (beaten at long odds-on) behind him with victory in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 10th - 11th January Maiden Hurdle.

Townend had to keep the 4/11 favourite up to his work to see off Come Walk With Me (17/2) by two and three-quarter lengths, after which Paddy Power and Betfair cut his antepost Cheltenham price to 20/1 (from 40s) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

“He’s a lovely big type, a real chasing type,” said Mullins of Sounds Victorious.

“He’s just really laid back and he just idled. When the other horses came around him it took him a while to pick up and go again.

“With the new configuration of hurdles here, so they don’t have to take them out because of sun, there is a lot of racing without a hurdle. Paul said he lost complete interest going down the back.

“It’s a better system though if they can have all the jumps in and I applaud Fairyhouse for that.

"It looks like he’s crying out for a further trip. We’ll be aiming him higher now and he might be an Albert Bartlett type. He’s out of a Presenting mare so he’s going to stay all day and he’ll go on better ground.”