Facteur Cheval has Champions Day and Breeders’ Cup Classic options

Winner of the Dubai Turf at Meydan earlier in the year, Jerome Reynier’s charge has also been placed in Group One company on five occasions, most recently picking up minor honours in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood for the second summer in succession.

Last season he went on to finish second to compatriot Big Rock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and a return to Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day remains an option, but connections are also eyeing a potential first run on dirt at the Breeders’ Cup in California.

Reynier said: “It’s possible we could go back to Ascot on October 19, we’ll see how the horse does between now and then, and the Breeders’ Cup Classic is also an option.

“We don’t want to make any definite plans as it depends on the ground and the opposition. If the ground is soft enough then maybe he could go to Ascot for either the QEII or the Champion Stakes as we know he can copy with heavy ground very well.

“He also trained very well at Meydan on the dirt and doesn’t mind the kickback, so the Breeders’ Cup could be a nice challenge, but we will make a decision closer to the time.”