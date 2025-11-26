Expert Panel: Weekend Racing tips including Coral Gold Cup and Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Go on then – who are you siding with in the blockbuster Fighting Fifth? David Ord: Well as you no doubt read, I was asked to make the case for Constitution Hill and so compelling was it, that I’m sticking with Nicky Henderson’s charge. It’s a race that quite simply boils down to what level he’s still capable of operating at and we are in no-excuse territory now as he comes here off the back of a trouble-free autumn and a couple of racecourse gallops that unusually for him went without a hitch. Even the form of his Christmas Hurdle defeat of Lossiemouth would require The New Lion to post a career best. Look there’s no doubt that rival will take his rating higher this term but this is his first run over two miles since his bumper days, it’s new to him. I just don’t get the vibes that they’re convinced at Closutton that Anzadam is an able stand-in for State Man this season, he’s interesting, but if Constitution Hill runs even to his best Timeform number from the last campaign it’s likely to be enough. I’ll go for him while conceding it’s definitely an if. Andrew Asquith: I agree with Dave on this and it is interesting that the betting has mirrored the view this week that Constitution Hill will have too much for The New Lion and Anzadam even if he isn't back to his very best. Constitution Hill had been second favourite behind The New Lion since the ante-post market opened, but following his public workout at Newbury last week, a gallop that trainer Nicky Henderson was very happy with, punters have seemingly latched on to the theory he's back firing on all cylinders. The New Lion is a strong traveller with untapped potential, but as Dave said, this will be his first try at two miles over hurdles, in a Grade 1 and entering open company for the first time. Add into the mix he's up against one of the best hurdlers of the modern era. It may be a shock to the system. Constitution Hill also has an exemplary record when fresh and, even after all of his adversities, he still produced a top-class effort to defeat Lossiemouth on his return last season. I'm optimistic we'll see the flair and excellence of the proper Constitution Hill. Nic Doggett: What Dave and Andy have refused(?) to mention is Constitution Hill’s jumping. Or jumping in general. Nicky Henderson has done a great job of supporting this race over the years and he has tended to target it with some of his best hurdlers. The likes of Buveur D’Air and Epatante were amongst the most fluent the yard has had but that is now the biggest sticking point for Constitution Hill after his woeful 2025. I really wanted connections to try front-running tactics with him last season as then you have no excuses, no flapping hurdles, no being unsighted. Saturday looks a great opportunity; seize the race – and potentially his career – by the scruff of the neck and be positive! Because, if not, then I’ve no doubt that The New Lion and Anzadam both have the potential – and that’s all it really is at this stage - to take advantage. And Golden Ace will be lurking in the shadows to mop up any spilt milk.

Dave's case for Constitution Hill

And in the Coral Gold Cup you’re with...? David Ord: Again, I’ve already had a go at this on-site this week with my horse-by-horse guide and came down on the side of last year’s third Victtorino, who also got the nod in Weekend View, and O’Moore Park for Willie Mullins. But this is a very deep race, and you can make cases for so many. The one other horse I’ll probably back now is Gorgeous Tom for Henry De Bromhead. He bypassed an alternative engagement at Thurles in the week, is completely unexposed at this trip and is bred to relish it. He’s just the sort of second-season chaser who have a good record in the artist formerly known as the Hennessy. Andrew Asquith: Me and Dave also hold the same opinion on the Coral Gold Cup too (I'll disagree with him soon!). The vibes surrounding Myretown are very positive and it could be that he develops into a Gold Cup horse this season. If that is the case, then he'll be very hard to beat from a mark of 142. However, when writing my Weekend View column earlier in the week, the value laid with Victtorino in my opinion. He ran an excellent yet unconventional race that day, ridden cold at the back, his jumping not as fluent as it can be and struggling to get into contention before rattling home to finish third. He briefly looked like being tailed off leaving the back straight, so the fact he finished as close as he did was a massive effort. Last year's renewal wasn't so strongly run, but there appears to be more pace on this time around, which will aid his cause, and he generally goes well fresh. Venetia Williams has shown with Djelo and Royal Pagaille she can ready the 'big guns' for their return and I'm expecting him to run a big race. Nic Doggett: Non-Runner (unsuitable ground). Non-Runner (unsuitable ground). Non-Runner (unsuitable ground). Those are the notes beside three intended engagements for Myretown between April and November last year, with all three hurdling runs missed because of unsuitably quick ground. It was also the case – following three wins over fences which culminated in an emphatic Ultima win at the Cheltenham Festival – when Myretown swerved Aintree the following month, but the good news for fans of the horse is that it looks soggy in Berkshire. The ground is currently described as good to soft, but there’s plenty of rain around, and by 3pm I’m expecting this to be a real test. That will suit the Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore-trained eight-year-old and I’m expecting the son of Dylan Thomas (the same sire as Ahoy Senor) - described as a ‘phenomenal horse’ by his trainers – to defy this 15 lb higher mark.

Anything else on your radar over the two days at Newbury? David Ord: Last Rodeo in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Hurdle (Gerry Feilden to you and I) is a horse I have plenty of time for. He’s progressed with each run, was a good winner at Lingfield last winter and ran miles better than the finishing position suggests behind French Ship on his return at Cheltenham. He was stopped in his tracks down the back-straight but ran on under understandably tender handling. He’ll relish going back up to two-and-a-half miles at the weekend and there are far worse 16/1 shots than him doing the rounds at the moment. Andrew Asquith: I'm looking forward to seeing Regent's Stroll make his debut over fences in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase on Friday. Paul Nicholls has won this race with some of his best chasers in the past, notably Denman and Clan des Obeaux, while Hermes Allen made a winning start over fences in the race a couple of years ago, so it is interesting Regent's Stroll reappears here and he's a horse who should excel this season. From a betting point of view, however, I like the claims of the Emma Lavelle-trained Indemnity in the Gerry Feilden. He proved himself most progressive when making a winning return at Market Rasen last month, not having to come out of third gear to easily assert away from a next-time-out winner, and he was unlucky to bump into the ultra-progressive Alexei at Ascot last time. That rival absolutely bolted up in the Greatwood next time to give the form a huge boost and that makes Indemnity look very well treated from just a 1lb higher mark. Nic Doggett: I’m refusing to tip in the Gerry Feilden like those two, mainly because it looks too hard for me. I’m not sure the listed mares’ novices’ hurdle that opens the card at 11.55 is infinitely easier, but I do feel that La Conquiere could be in a different league to her nine rivals. She covered plenty of ground when running a well-regarded Willie Mullins filly close on her bumper debut at Thurles for Denis Leahy, and then defied a three-month break to fill the same position – just ahead of Kingston Queen - behind Seo Linn on her debut for Jamie Snowden at Aintree in April. It’s no surprise that she was sent off at odds-on for her hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month, and though she only won by a relatively small distance, she was value for extra having conceded first run to Dream Shadow (who has won since). With that experience under her belt I expect her to have too much for hurdling newcomers Charisma Cat and Clondaw Park.