Salvator Mundi beaten by Willie Mullins stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke

Sent off the 1/7 favourite under Paul Townend for the two miles and two-furlong contest, Salvator Mundi took the field along after the early departure of Sainte Tartare, and he held a lead of around four lengths jumping the third-last obstacle.

There was still a couple of lengths between the odds-on favourite and Danny Mullins-ridden Kappa Jy Pyke approaching two out but by the last fence in the home straight it was the 6/1 second-favourite who apparently moved best and pounced, coming home a length and a quarter to the good after quickening best on the short run-in.