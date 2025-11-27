Menu icon
A great day at Sandown for Willie Mullins
Trainer Willie Mullins

Salvator Mundi beaten by Willie Mullins stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 27, 2025 · 23 min ago

Kappa Jy Pyke came home with a strong late run to beat Willie Mullins stablemate Salvator Mundi in the Thurles Racecourse Beginners Chase.

Sent off the 1/7 favourite under Paul Townend for the two miles and two-furlong contest, Salvator Mundi took the field along after the early departure of Sainte Tartare, and he held a lead of around four lengths jumping the third-last obstacle.

There was still a couple of lengths between the odds-on favourite and Danny Mullins-ridden Kappa Jy Pyke approaching two out but by the last fence in the home straight it was the 6/1 second-favourite who apparently moved best and pounced, coming home a length and a quarter to the good after quickening best on the short run-in.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by pushing the runner-up out to 20/1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham, with the winner available at 40/1 but as short as 20s with some firms.

