Salvator Mundi beaten by Willie Mullins stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke

Kappa Jy Pyke came home with a strong late run to beat Willie Mullins stablemate Salvator Mundi in the Thurles Racecourse Beginners Chase.
Sent off the 1/7 favourite under Paul Townend for the two miles and two-furlong contest, Salvator Mundi took the field along after the early departure of Sainte Tartare, and he held a lead of around four lengths jumping the third-last obstacle.
There was still a couple of lengths between the odds-on favourite and Danny Mullins-ridden Kappa Jy Pyke approaching two out but by the last fence in the home straight it was the 6/1 second-favourite who apparently moved best and pounced, coming home a length and a quarter to the good after quickening best on the short run-in.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by pushing the runner-up out to 20/1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham, with the winner available at 40/1 but as short as 20s with some firms.
