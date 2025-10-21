Willie Mullins Stable Tour Part One: 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview

She’s a half-sister to Al Boum Photo and I’m going to give her an easy time and maybe come back for the second half of the season and maybe aim for the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham.

I think Anzadam might be good enough to go down the Champion Hurdle route and we’re probably looking at the Morgiana potentially as a starting point. He’s a horse I’d like to go novice chasing with at some stage, but it looks like we’re staying over hurdles this year.