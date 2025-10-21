Menu icon
Part one of the Willie Mullins Stable Tour
Part one of the Willie Mullins Stable Tour

Willie Mullins Stable Tour Part One: 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 25, 2025 · 18 min ago

Our star columnist with an exclusive look at his star-studded team for the current season.

AL ARRIVEE

She’s a half-sister to Al Boum Photo and I’m going to give her an easy time and maybe come back for the second half of the season and maybe aim for the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham.

ANZADAM

I think Anzadam might be good enough to go down the Champion Hurdle route and we’re probably looking at the Morgiana potentially as a starting point. He’s a horse I’d like to go novice chasing with at some stage, but it looks like we’re staying over hurdles this year.

