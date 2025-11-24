Coral Gold Cup preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tips

MONTY’S STAR Came up short in the big staying chases last season but that was only his second campaign over fences. Henry De Bromhead still hopes he can make up into a Gold Cup horse, he has plenty of good Grade One form and while he finds himself with top weight, a mark of 159 is potentially very fair judged on the pick of his efforts against the likes of Fact To File. INTENSE RAFFLES Has become a little in-and-out, his best run of last season coming when he chased home Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo. Didn’t seem to take to the fences in the Randox Grand National and blew the cobwebs away in the Clonmel Oil Chase but 17 pounds higher than when winning the 2024 Irish National and needs to bounce right back at Newbury. SPANISH HARLEM Looks to be getting his act together ad was a taking winner of the Kerry National last time, beating Three Card Brag by four-and-a-half lengths. A 16 pounds rise clearly asks another question of him though. THREE CARD BRAG Followed his Listowel run behind Spanish Harlem by winning a valuable pot at Cheltenham last month. Impressed with how he travelled there and arrives at Newbury right at the top of his game.

Three Card Brag on his way to victory at Cheltenham

GA LAW Set to run in his first handicap since the autumn of 2024 when he finished second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Looked rusty when third to Djelo in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby, with this race seemingly his big early-season target, but he’ll need to take a significant leap forward to trouble some of these. PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS Was trained for the Randox Grand National only to fall at Valentine’s on the first circuit. However, he won one of the deepest handicap chases of the season, the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, en route to Aintree and is an eight-year-old who might be capable of better still. He’s 11 pounds higher than when thumping Midnight Our Fred by seven lengths but looks the sort to be well suited by a strongly-run race around here. 25/1 would look a big price if he was fully primed for this but stable form is a slight concern. BLIZZARD OF OZ A big player for Willie Mullins and after being touched off in a deep novice handicap at the Punchestown Festival, returned to win a Listed novice at Wexford last month. Unexposed at this trip and a horse with plenty of speed, he’s shortlist material but has the tendency to make a mistake or two in his races and that’s a worry. RESPLENDENT GREY Was very strong at the finish when winning the bet365 Gold Cup over much further than this in the spring but returned to beat Handstands over two-and-a-half miles at Carlisle. If he’s able to lay up close enough, the long home straight should suit him as he traditionally produces a powerful finish. Another name for what is likely to be a long shortlist. GORGEOUS TOM Stablemate of Monty’s Star and will be contesting his first handicap if lining up on Saturday. Finished fourth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham in March and returned at that level when second to Firefox over two miles there on his Down Royal return. A slick jumper, he would have won the Drinmoe on this weekend last year in another couple of strides and looks on a perfectly fair mark. Does hold an alternative engagement at Thurles on Thursday. LOWRY’S BAR Pulled-up when last seen at Kempton in February when he was found to have bled, he had a bright first season over fences barring that and his yard have been among the winners this autumn. Capable of further progress over this trip too if all remains well.

Lowry's Bar wins at Chepstow

VICTTORINO Finished with a flourish to end up third in this race last season and won two valuable pots at Ascot subsequently. Not at his best in the spring but goes well fresh and only four pounds higher than in 2024. Wants to get rolling earlier than he did last season, but a big player if he's in touch two out. HYLAND Entitled to have needed the run behind Three Card Brag at Cheltenham in October and was a progressive novice last season, chasing home Karate Dori in the Ladbrokes Trophy albeit 15 lengths adrift of the runaway winner. Two pounds lower on Saturday and 14 pounds better off with that rival, trainer Nicky Henderson has had this as his target for some time. ANNUAL INVICTUS Yard could hardly be in better form, but he hasn’t seen the track since finishing second to Minella Cocooner in the 2024 bet365 Gold Cup. Would be some training performance to have him ready to win a race like this off such a lay-off for all he’s able to race from the same mark. THE CHANGING MAN Another representing a team who are firing in the winners at present and enjoyed a good novice campaign last term, winning the Reynoldstown and chasing home Myretown in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He’s 12 pounds better off for an 11 lengths beating with that rival and ran well on his Ascot reappearance (replay below) but does find it difficult to get his head in front.

CRUZ CONTROL Won the Freebooter Handicap Chase at Aintree for the second successive season in the spring and seems best when fresh. Revised handicap mark looks workable but might struggle to dominate this field from the front. RISKINTHEGROUND Finished last season with a flourish and returned with a win when edging out Blueking d’Oroux at Newton Abbot. However, he didn’t seem to get home over three miles and a furlong in the Badger Beer at Wincanton last season and his best form is all at slightly shorter. MYRETOWN Started the week at the head of the market and has been trained for this by his excellent team. Was a spectacular winner of the Ultima at Cheltenham where he jumped superbly and if getting into the same rhythm on Saturday will make them all go despite the handicapper having had his say. O’MOORE PARK Still a maiden over fences but has plenty of experience and shaped well when second to subsequent Grade Two winner Oscars Brother on his return at Galway. He’ll appreciate the forecast ground and he’s another who is unexposed at this trip. KARATE DORI Was a revelation when winning the valuable pot at Kempton in the style he did last season and found Cheltenham coming too soon on his only subsequent run last term. He’s easily forgiven his return over timber at Aintree in a race that turned into a speed test but the worry on Saturday is the ground and whether he’ll be able to deliver his very best unless the heavens open (and they aren’t forecast to at this stage although rain is forecast Saturday morning).

THE DOYEN CHIEF Has made a promising start to life over fences and pulled a long way clear of the third when run down by Deep Cave on his Bangor reappearance (rider lost an iron late on). Looks as though he’s capable of making his mark from higher ratings than the current 137 but the worry is he’s never experienced an ultra-competitive, big-field handicap before. He’ll certainly face that at Newbury. GRANDEUR D’AME Stablemate of The Doyen Chief and a very smart handicap chaser. He has plenty of experience in competitive heats but virtually all over shorter trips and yet to prove he truly stays three miles. MOON D’ORANGE Has been campaigned over hurdles so far this season, presumably to bring him to a concert pitch for this. Much better over fences but even so this looks a little too warm for him. PANIC ATTACK Looks like Dan Skelton has decided to roll the dice with his Paddy Power Gold Cup winner and you can understand why. She picks up a four pounds penalty, but Tristan Durell is in line to ride and claim three off. His partner was a revelation at Cheltenham earlier in the month, thundering four lengths clear of Vincenzo. She stays three miles, is low mileage for her excellent team and has a featherweight to carry. A lot to like but the nagging concerns are the second competitive handicap in the space of two weeks, and the extended three-and-a-quarter-mile trip.

Harry Skelton celebrates on Panic Attack

PIC ROC Opened his account over the larger obstacles in a four-runner maiden chase at Huntingdon last time but has good handicap form to his name last season albeit not strong enough to make him a leading player in this. INCH HOUSE Won a couple of times around here for Jonjo O’Neill and after a dull two runs for Paul Nicholls last term, looked to be on the way back when sixth behind Three Card Brag on his return at Cheltenham. Has slipped down to an attractive mark for all he’ll be two pounds out of the handicap if Monty’s Star runs but he still has more questions to answer than most. A PENNY A HUNDRED Didn’t seem to get home in the Cork National last time and while this is more her trip, Willie Mullins looks to have stronger contenders. ASK BREWSTER On a roll now having won his last three but out of the handicap and about to sit a very different test but he’s capable of better still if not taken out of his comfort zone.

