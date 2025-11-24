Menu icon
The three big names in Saturday's Fighting Fifth: Constitution Hill, The New Lion and Anzadam

Fighting Fifth clash between Constitution Hill, The New Lion and Anzadam at Newcastle

By Matt Brocklebank
Horse Racing
Mon November 24, 2025 · 1h ago

The much-anticipated clash between Constitution Hill, The New Lion and Anzadam took another step closer at Monday’s confirmation stage for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Newcastle's BetMGM-backed feature is expected to see the three horses make their return to action, with all eyes on Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill after the wheels appeared to come off his previously unblemished career last season.

The eight-time Grade 1 winner, including this race in 2022, took crashing falls at Cheltenham and Aintree before ending the spring campaign with an inauspicious fifth behind State Man at Punchestown in April.

Constitution Hill completed his preparations for Saturday's race on Monday morning. The piece of work left connections delighted, Nicky Henderson telling the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He came out of the gallop this morning good and that was his last one.

"It went extremely well, the jockey has a big smile on his face and is just leaving now.

"He schooled on Saturday morning and jumped numerous of these padded hurdles which neither Nico (De Boinville, jockey) or I am a huge fan of, but that’s what we jump these days. He’s been terrific and we’ve done a lot of jumping.

“I prefer a different type of hurdle for him, I must admit, because I think he jumps those better, but that’s what we’ve got and that's what we’ve been practicing over."

The 2023 Champion Hurdle hero is set to meet Dan Skelton’s unbeaten novice from last year, The New Lion.

Bought by JP McManus mid-season last term, The six-year-old son of Kayf Tara beat The Yellow Clay and Final Demand in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham when last seen in March, and he would be looking to give his trainer a first victory in the Fighting Fifth.

The New Lion - set for Constitution Hill clash
The New Lion - set for Constitution Hill clash this weekend

Willie Mullins, champion trainer in Britain and Ireland for the past two seasons, is also seeking his breakthrough triumph in the two-mile contest and has left in two including the hugely promising five-year-old Anzadam.

He’s won a couple of Grade 3 races in the colours of Joe and Marie Donnelly since joining the Closutton ranks from France last year and remains something of a blank canvass open to any amount of improvement.

The potential field of five is completed by last season's shock Unibet Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace (Jeremy Scott), plus Kerry Lee's eight-year-old Nemean Lion, who was supplemented into the race on Monday.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle - Paddy Power Odds

11/8 Constitution Hill, The New Lion, 11/4 Anzadam, 20 Golden Ace, 66 Nemean Lion.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

