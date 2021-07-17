Alex Hammond best bets & weekend tips for Newbury and Market Rasen

Alex Hammond tipped John Smith's Cup hero Johnny Drama at 22/1 last week - don't miss this week's blog including a 50/1 selection at Newbury.

It’s back! The Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival returns in 2021 and that is something to be celebrated. It gets under way this Saturday afternoon at Ripon and takes in 10 meetings in total, ending a week on Sunday at Pontefract. The week is sponsored by Sky Bet, who have roped in a motley crew of us racing folk to try and raise vital funds for charity by going head-to-head in a tipping competition. The competition will be fierce and I’m thanking my lucky stars I seem to have got off the 'cold list' in the nick of time. With the likes of Richard Fahey, Tim Easterby, Kevin Ryan, Karl Burke and Charlie Johnston from the training ranks in the line-up, I fear I may be outclassed, but you can guarantee we will be taking this incredibly seriously, so keep your eyes peeled on the sportinglife.com website for an update on our daily selections.

Ripon's feature race on Saturday is the Titanium Racing Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap over 12 furlongs and whilst there are only six horses declared to run, you can’t rule out any of the sextet. It may well pay to see if any of the aforementioned trainers tip up any of their runners in it, but here are my thoughts. Saeed Bin Suroor trains the top weight Brilliant Light but has booked Stefano Cherchi to take 5lbs off his back. I’m concerned that with a warm, dry week forecast, it may end up too fast for him. Dark Jedi may fall into the same category as he is yet to race on good to firm ground since finishing last at York three years ago and I’m not convinced 12 furlongs is his best trip. Dash Of Spice is trained by Adrian Keatley nowadays having been bought out of David Elsworth’s in December. He’s starting to look well handicapped, will love conditions, but hasn’t won for over three years. I’m aware his turn might not be far away though, so respect his chance. Brasca has been beaten in extremely competitive staying handicaps on his last two starts, so a drop back to this trip will suit and he’s only 2lbs higher in the weights than when winning a decent contest over this trip at Salisbury three starts back. Mark Johnston’s Roseabad is lightly raced and as a three-year-old gets a 10lbs weight allowance off her older rivals. However, I think her stablemate and fellow three-year-old, HARLEM SOUL, is the one to be on here. He’s also unexposed and has proven form over this track and trip having won on handicap debut here last month. He’s 4lbs higher for that win and whilst he was well beaten last time out, can be forgiven his defeat at Haydock as that was over 1m6f and on testing ground. He’ll do for me in a wide-open contest.

Speaking of wide-open contests, the Weatherbys Super Sprint is the most valuable race of the day at Newbury on Saturday, and it looks high quality to boot. The race is now in its 30th year and is as popular as ever for connections of yearlings bought more cheaply at the sales. Essentially, the cheaper the cost of the horse at public auction, the less weight they carry here, notwithstanding penalties for winning races along the way. Chipotle is a worthy favourite for trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton having shown his precocity by winning the Brocklesby back in March but supplementing that with two further wins at Ascot in a smart conditions race and in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot. He can be forgiven the defeat in between at Sandown as it didn’t pan out for him there. However, at 2/1 with Sky Bet, and with the firm paying five places instead of three, I think we can try and find some each-way value elsewhere. I’m taking a punt on one at a massive price and hope it’s not too speculative. RUSSELLINTHEBUSHES is looking incredibly frustrating to say the least and it would be understandable if you’d already put her in the bracket of one to be avoided at all costs. However, there could be a case to be made for her for the following reasons: She has run some good races in defeat, including finishing second on four occasions, not beaten far.

This big field might just help her along and she’s well drawn in 16 in Saturday’s race.

She has a light weight to carry precisely because she hasn’t won and because she only cost 24,000 guineas as a yearling. Perhaps the most persuasive argument is her recent change of stable. Absolutely no disrespect to Tom Dascombe, but sometimes a change of scenery and routine can benefit a racehorse and she is now in the care of David Evans, who couldn’t have his team in better form. He has turned around the fortunes of Rohaan this term having picked him up cheaply at the sales and, like Rohaan, he also trains a sibling of Russellinthebushes which might give him sufficient background knowledge to get a bit extra out of this frustrating filly. So, not complete pie-in-the-sky, I hope. She’s a 50/1 shot with Sky Bet.