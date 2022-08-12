Sporting Life
Mishriff eases down under David Egan at York
Mishriff eases down under David Egan at York

Ebor Festival Guide: Tips, videos, dress code, Sky Bet odds and schedule to the York races

By Sporting Life
15:46 · FRI August 12, 2022

Our guide has everything you need ahead of the Ebor Festival at York, including race times, odds, tips and video previews.

What is the Ebor Festival?

The York Racecourse website bills Ebor week as 'sporting excellence combined with fashion and fun over four fabulous days' and it's hard to disagree with the strapline for what is now one of the most significant weeks of the summer programme.

The Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening Wednesday afternoon - won by what is widely regarded as the world's greatest thoroughbred Frankel in 2012 - is the standout Group One race of the week and one of the most prestigious middle-distance races in Europe.

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes are the highlights on Thursday and Friday respectively, but the race that gives the Festival its name has grown in stature in recent seasons and the whole week now builds beautifully towards the Sky Bet Ebor itself on Saturday.

The mile and three-quarter handicap is one of the most competitive races of the year and was for the first time in 2019 worth a total prize fund of £1million.

Since 1840, York's oldest and most famous race has generated much excitement and many tales down the years and promises to be a thrilling spectacle once again this August.

When is the Ebor Festival?

The Ebor Festival 2022 runs for four days from Wednesday August 17 to Saturday August 20.

It is the final major Flat meeting of the British summer schedule, following on from Royal Ascot in June and the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the end of July.

Who are the star names in action at the Ebor Festival?

Runners and riders for the 2020 Sky Bet Ebor will become clearer nearer the time but the major draw of the meeting is undoubtedly the unbeaten superstar Baaeed, who is expected to take up his engagement in the Juddmonte International Stakes.

Tackling the 10 furlong trip for the first time in his career, William Haggas's ace is likely to meet 2021 International hero Mishriff for the John and Thady Gosden camp.

Derby winner Desert Crown could also make an appearance in the big one on the Knavesmire, while budding star Royal Aclaim may put her unblemished record on the line in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes serves as one of the principal pointers to the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster and Changingoftheguard, New London and Francesco Clemente are among the possible runners at this stage.

Ebor Festival Tips, Previews & Features

Our racing tips index will have all the latest previews and others will appear here once published...

Ten years on from 'extraordinary' day when Frankel wowed York

Sir Henry Cecil pictured with Frankel at York
Sir Henry Cecil pictured with Frankel at York

York course guide and key stats

Without A Fight wins again at York
Check out all the essential info from Timeform

Ebor Festival: Dark horses

Could a Sky Bet Lowther runner emulate her 2016-winning dam, Queen Kindly?
Could a Sky Bet Lowther runner emulate her 2016-winning dam, Queen Kindly?

Johnny Murtagh on Sea The Stars, Frankel and Baaeed

Mastercraftsman (right) briefly looked to have the measure of Sea The Stars at York
Mastercraftsman (right) briefly looked to have the measure of Sea The Stars at York

Would you roll the dice with juveniles in the Nunthorpe?

The Platinum Queen is a brilliant winner at Goodwood
The Platinum Queen is a brilliant winner at Goodwood

Sky Bet Ebor weights & tips

Cleveland (orange and blue silks) wins the Chester Cup from Coltrane
Ben Linfoot looks ahead to the Festival's title race

Antepost Value Bet: Sky Bet Ebor

Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor under Ben Coen
Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor under Ben Coen

Antepost Value Bet: Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes

Emaraaty Ana (centre, yellow silks) in Nunthorpe action
Emaraaty Ana (centre, yellow silks) in Nunthorpe action

James Tate interview: The rise of Royal Aclaim

Royal Aclaim wins at York
Royal Aclaim wins at York

Ebor Festival Videos

Bookmark this page for all the latest videos ahead of the big meeting at York, including interviews with Aidan O'Brien, Johnny Murtagh, Paddy Twomey, Jessica Harrington and more...

Ebor Festival Podcasts

You can check out all our audio previews, including Podcasts and trainer interviews, on our Spreaker page right here.

Alternatively, check out the latest Podcasts by clicking on the images below.

Racing Podcast

David Ord, Oli Bell, Fran Berry, William Derby and Michael Shinners reflect on trips to see Paddy Twomey and Aidan O'Brien.

The team mull over the Twomey-trained Earl Of Tyrone's chances in the Sky Bet Ebor and consider whether or not he'll even be sent off favourite, before looking back on a special morning in Ballydoyle as the master trainer prepares to send some star names to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York, including Tuesday, Point Lonsdale and High Definition.

Listen to the Racing Podcast
CLICK here to listen

What is the full schedule and race times for the Ebor Festival?

Click on the race titles for the runners and riders, plus live odds from Sky Bet...

Wednesday August 17

  • Gates Open: 11:00
  • First Race: 1:55
  • Last Race: 4:50

1:55 - Sky Bet & Symphony Group Stakes

2:25 - Tattersalls Acomb Stakes

3:00 - Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

3:35 - Juddmonte International Stakes

4:15 - Sky Bet Stakes

4:50 - Sky Bet Nursery Handicap

Thursday August 18

  • Gates Open: 11:00
  • First Race: 13:55
  • Last Race: 16:50

1:55 - Sky Bet Lowther Stakes

2:25 - Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes

3:00 - Clipper Logistics Stakes

3:35 - Darley Yorkshire Oaks

4:15 - British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes

4:50 - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Stakes

Friday August 19

  • Gates Open: 11:00
  • First Race: 1:55
  • Last Race: 4:50

1:55 - Sky Bet Stakes

2:25 - Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup

3:00 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes

3:35 - Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes

4:15 - British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes

4:50 - Nationwide Accident Repair Services Stakes

Saturday August 20

  • Gates Open: 11:00
  • First Race: 1:50
  • Last Race: 5:20

1:55 - Sky Bet & Symphony Group Strensall Stakes

2:25 - Sky Bet Melrose Stakes

3:00 - Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

3:40 - Sky Bet Ebor

4:10 - Julia Graves Roses Stakes

4:45 - Sky Bet Stakaes

5:20 - Sky Bet Apprentice Stakes

Sky Bet Odds and Offers

Sky Bet have a wide range of odds already available for the Ebor Festival.

The sponsors are offering four places (1/5 odds) on the Sky Bet Ebor itself, with Earl Of Tyrone, Gaassee and Cleveland all among the current market leaders for the big race on Saturday August 20.

Baaeed is clear favourite to take home the Juddmonte International for Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas, while James Tate's Royal Aclaim heads the market for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Click here for all the latest Ebor odds and offers.

Where can I watch the Ebor Festival on TV?

You can watch the first four races on each day of the Festival live on ITV1, while the entire meeting will be aired live on Racing TV which is a subscription channel, Sky 426.

What is the dress code for York?

While the only formal dress code at York (within the bounds of decency) is that in the County Stand, gentlemen are required to wear a jacket, collared shirt and tie, many racegoers like to dress up and step out in style for a day at York.

More details can be found on the 'what to wear' section on the York Racecourse website.

Can I buy tickets for the 2022 Ebor Festival?

Yes, there is still time to purchase tickets which are available in some stands for all four days of the Festival.

Click here to purchase your York tickets.

York Ebor Preview Evening

Details to follow...

More from Sporting Life

