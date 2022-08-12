Our guide has everything you need ahead of the Ebor Festival at York, including race times, odds, tips and video previews.
The York Racecourse website bills Ebor week as 'sporting excellence combined with fashion and fun over four fabulous days' and it's hard to disagree with the strapline for what is now one of the most significant weeks of the summer programme.
The Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening Wednesday afternoon - won by what is widely regarded as the world's greatest thoroughbred Frankel in 2012 - is the standout Group One race of the week and one of the most prestigious middle-distance races in Europe.
The Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes are the highlights on Thursday and Friday respectively, but the race that gives the Festival its name has grown in stature in recent seasons and the whole week now builds beautifully towards the Sky Bet Ebor itself on Saturday.
The mile and three-quarter handicap is one of the most competitive races of the year and was for the first time in 2019 worth a total prize fund of £1million.
Since 1840, York's oldest and most famous race has generated much excitement and many tales down the years and promises to be a thrilling spectacle once again this August.
The Ebor Festival 2022 runs for four days from Wednesday August 17 to Saturday August 20.
It is the final major Flat meeting of the British summer schedule, following on from Royal Ascot in June and the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the end of July.
Runners and riders for the 2020 Sky Bet Ebor will become clearer nearer the time but the major draw of the meeting is undoubtedly the unbeaten superstar Baaeed, who is expected to take up his engagement in the Juddmonte International Stakes.
Tackling the 10 furlong trip for the first time in his career, William Haggas's ace is likely to meet 2021 International hero Mishriff for the John and Thady Gosden camp.
Derby winner Desert Crown could also make an appearance in the big one on the Knavesmire, while budding star Royal Aclaim may put her unblemished record on the line in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.
The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes serves as one of the principal pointers to the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster and Changingoftheguard, New London and Francesco Clemente are among the possible runners at this stage.
Our racing tips index will have all the latest previews
Bookmark this page for all the latest videos ahead of the big meeting at York, including interviews with Aidan O'Brien, Johnny Murtagh, Paddy Twomey, Jessica Harrington and more...
You can check out all our audio previews, including Podcasts and trainer interviews
check out the latest Podcasts
David Ord, Oli Bell, Fran Berry, William Derby and Michael Shinners reflect on trips to see Paddy Twomey and Aidan O'Brien.
The team mull over the Twomey-trained Earl Of Tyrone's chances in the Sky Bet Ebor and consider whether or not he'll even be sent off favourite, before looking back on a special morning in Ballydoyle as the master trainer prepares to send some star names to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York, including Tuesday, Point Lonsdale and High Definition.
Click on the race titles for the runners and riders, plus live odds from Sky Bet...
1:55 - Sky Bet & Symphony Group Stakes
2:25 - Tattersalls Acomb Stakes
3:00 - Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes
3:35 - Juddmonte International Stakes
4:15 - Sky Bet Stakes
4:50 - Sky Bet Nursery Handicap
1:55 - Sky Bet Lowther Stakes
2:25 - Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes
3:00 - Clipper Logistics Stakes
3:35 - Darley Yorkshire Oaks
4:15 - British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes
4:50 - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Stakes
1:55 - Sky Bet Stakes
2:25 - Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup
3:00 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes
3:35 - Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes
4:15 - British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes
4:50 - Nationwide Accident Repair Services Stakes
1:55 - Sky Bet & Symphony Group Strensall Stakes
2:25 - Sky Bet Melrose Stakes
3:00 - Sky Bet City Of York Stakes
3:40 - Sky Bet Ebor
4:10 - Julia Graves Roses Stakes
4:45 - Sky Bet Stakaes
5:20 - Sky Bet Apprentice Stakes
Sky Bet have a wide range of odds already available for the Ebor Festival.
The sponsors are offering four places (1/5 odds) on the Sky Bet Ebor itself, with Earl Of Tyrone, Gaassee and Cleveland all among the current market leaders for the big race on Saturday August 20.
Baaeed is clear favourite to take home the Juddmonte International for Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas, while James Tate's Royal Aclaim heads the market for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.
You can watch the first four races on each day of the Festival live on ITV1, while the entire meeting will be aired live on Racing TV which is a subscription channel, Sky 426.
While the only formal dress code at York (within the bounds of decency) is that in the County Stand, gentlemen are required to wear a jacket, collared shirt and tie, many racegoers like to dress up and step out in style for a day at York.
More details can be found on the 'what to wear' section on the York Racecourse website.
Yes, there is still time to purchase tickets which are available in some stands for all four days of the Festival.
