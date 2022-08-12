What is the Ebor Festival?

The York Racecourse website bills Ebor week as 'sporting excellence combined with fashion and fun over four fabulous days' and it's hard to disagree with the strapline for what is now one of the most significant weeks of the summer programme.

The Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening Wednesday afternoon - won by what is widely regarded as the world's greatest thoroughbred Frankel in 2012 - is the standout Group One race of the week and one of the most prestigious middle-distance races in Europe.

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes are the highlights on Thursday and Friday respectively, but the race that gives the Festival its name has grown in stature in recent seasons and the whole week now builds beautifully towards the Sky Bet Ebor itself on Saturday.

The mile and three-quarter handicap is one of the most competitive races of the year and was for the first time in 2019 worth a total prize fund of £1million.

Since 1840, York's oldest and most famous race has generated much excitement and many tales down the years and promises to be a thrilling spectacle once again this August.

When is the Ebor Festival?

The Ebor Festival 2022 runs for four days from Wednesday August 17 to Saturday August 20.

It is the final major Flat meeting of the British summer schedule, following on from Royal Ascot in June and the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the end of July.