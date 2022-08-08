Johnny Murtagh reflects on an agonising defeat at the hooves of a racing great in the Juddmonte International.

York has been good to Johnny Murtagh over the years. As a jockey he tasted Group One glory aboard Rip Van Winkle in the Juddmonte International and Key Change, Petrushka and Peeping Fawn in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks. As a trainer it’s the riches of the Sky Bet Ebor that helped provide momentum to his career on both sides of the Irish Sea, Mutual Regard (2014) and only last year Sonnyboyliston showing his deadly touch as a target handler.

Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor

But as the sun scorched down on the Curragh on Monday morning and a pair of his two-year-olds headed for home after a late-morning piece of work, it was one that got away in the saddle that occupied his mind. Sea The Stars isn’t a horse who left many people with regrets. His own connections could bask in the glory of his unbeaten six-race three-year-old campaign that saw him reign supreme in England, Ireland and France, from a mile to a mile-and-a-half. Racing fans were fulfilled. He danced every dance, 2000 Guineas, Derby, Eclipse, Irish Champion, Juddmonte International and the Arc. No cotton wool here, or fear of the unknown, just a magnificent racehorse with that priceless knack of getting job the job done. And even connections of those beaten by Sea The Stars had no hard-luck stories to fall back on, no what-ifs. But for Murtagh the day he thought he was going to dethrone the brilliant champion was at York.

Mastercraftsman trailed 1-0 on the scoreboard heading to the Knavesmire after finishing only fifth in the Guineas but those closest to the Ballydoyle colt felt an equaliser was in the offing. They fielded the only three runners against the favourite in the International and their retained jockey at the time had confidence coursing through his veins. “Mastercraftsman was really flying going into York and I really fancied him," Murtagh recalls. "We’d been beaten by Sea The Stars in the Guineas but really fancied our lad that day. We had three in the race so it was three against one. "It was one of those great races. When I hit the front I could feel the roar of the crowd – then when Sea The Stars was coming you could feel it again. "I sensed him coming but I thought my lad had more – and he did give more – but he just got by me in the last 150 yards. "It still irks me – of course it does – you’d love to have won it but when you look back at what Sea The Stars did – six Group Ones – he kept doing it. The great thing about it is I know how good Mastercraftsman was, I know how good he was on that day, Aidan had him cherry-ripe, and it took Sea The Stars’ best to get by us but he did and that’s the sign of a great champion."

Frankel powers clear at York