Our expert picks out four potentially over-priced runners who could be in line for the Ebor Festival at York including a 33/1 shot for Godolphin in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Bolt from the blue in Voltigeur? Freddie and Martyn Meade have a very talented colt on their hands in ZECHARIAH and he’s just the type to bounce back to form in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur after a short break since a relatively disappointing run behind Deauville Legend in what was a slowly-run Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket. That race possibly came soon enough on the back of his unlucky (nose) second to Eldar Eldarov in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, and it’s well worth pointing out this horse also beat Westover off level weights in a conditions race at Newbury last September. A strongly-run mile and a half around York could suit the son of Nathaniel down to the ground and a general 16/1 seems to underestimate the fact he still retains lots of potential. Click here for Sky Bet's latest York odds and offers

Queen bred to be crowned on Knavesmire With Dramatised likely to be lining up in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes rather than the Nunthorpe, she’ll no doubt completely dominate the market which could open things up for an each-way bet on an unexposed rival at much longer odds. Step forward Kevin Ryan’s once-raced QUEEN ME, a daughter of Dubawi out of Frankel mare Queen Kindly, who coincidentally won the Lowther in the same Jaber Abdullah silks for Richard Fahey in 2016. Queen Me has a massive jump up to make having only won by a length first time out over six furlongs at Haydock on July 1 but last year’s winner of that same maiden, Attagirl, won the Listed Roses Stakes at the Ebor Festival 12 months ago, so it’s probably a race to take seriously. She’ll need every bit of this trip so a drop to the lightning-fast five at York (Roses) seems unlikely and she’s 40/1 with a few firms for the Lowther which may prove generous. Click here for Sky Bet's latest York odds and offers

Burke filly may Pop up at big price Karl Burke can seemingly do little wrong this year and his POPTRONIC might be able to muscle in on the big-race action if given the go-ahead to contest the Yorkshire Oaks. She’s a top price of 33/1 at the time of writing which could look a great each-way price once the race cuts up as she appeared more than ready for a first try at this 12-furlong trip when second to the highly progressive Achelois over a shorter distance here last month. Too keen with no early pace on that day, she’ll hopefully settle much better going that stride faster against stronger opposition and there’s no doubt she’s on a real upward curve herself now having looked the part when beating Rogue Millennium in a Group Three the time before at Newcastle. The daughter of Nathaniel shapes as though she’ll stay this far. Click here for Sky Bet's latest York odds and offers

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!