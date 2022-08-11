Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Last Crusader wins at York
The York Ebor meeting takes place between Wednesday and Saturday

York course guide and key stats

By Timeform
10:08 · THU August 11, 2022

Our in-depth guide to racing at York, featuring all the key facts and figures ahead of the 2022 Ebor Festival.

Timeform's York course guide

Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing.

The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute.

Listen to the Racing Podcast
The team look ahead to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

Leading active jockeys at York

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides)

  • Frankie Dettori 24.47% (23 winners - 94 rides)
  • Connor Beasley 17.65% (18-102)
  • Clifford Lee 16.95% (10-59)
  • James Doyle 16.67% (22-132)
  • Sean Levey 16.67% (7-42)

Other points to consider

  • No jockey has ridden more winners at York since the start of 2017 than Danny Tudhope, whose tally of 36 places him a long way clear of David Allan with 24. Tudhope's wins were achieved at a strike rate of 10.98%.
  • Connor Beasley leads the way when sorting by profit and loss in the period, with his 18 winners from 102 rides returning a profit of £76.24.

Leading active trainers at York

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners)

  • John & Thady Gosden* 28.32% (32-113)
  • Charlie Appleby 22.39% (15-67)
  • William Haggas 17.73% (39-220)
  • Michael Dods 15% (27-180)
  • Saeed Bin Suroor 14.75% (9-61)

* includes data for John Gosden prior to training partnership with Thady

Other points to consider

  • Tim Easterby and Richard Fahey lead the way in terms of winners, with both yards saddling 41 at York since the start of 2017 at a strike-rate of 7.68% and 6.8% respectively.
  • Easterby's strike-rate may not be impressive but he has posted a healthy level-stake profit of £42.12.
  • Micky Hammond (£63.33) and Andrew Balding (£63.15) lead the way in terms of level-stake profit.
  • Grant Tuer performs well across a range of metrics, with his 7 winners from 48 runners at a strike rate of 14.58% returning a level-stake profit of £33.87.
The Sunday Series heads to York this weekend
Sky Bet Sunday Series: Have your say in our short survey

Best performance in the Juddmonte International this century

Frankel (Timeform performance rating 143) - 2012

Frankel put up the best performance in Timeform's history when winning the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and he delivered another scintillating display in the Juddmonte International at York's Ebor meeting.

Frankel, tackling a trip beyond a mile for the first time, cruised into the lead two furlongs out and unleashed his customary burst to draw seven lengths clear of Farhh and St Nicholas Abbey, proving in a completely different league to a couple of high-class rivals.

DELETE CAPTION

Best performance in the Yorkshire Oaks this century

Enable (Timeform performance rating 129) - 2019

Enable didn't face a simple task in the 2019 Yorkshire Oaks as she was up against a high-class filly in Magical, but she produced an authoritative performance to brush aside her old rival.

Frankie Dettori, opting to keep things simple, sent Enable straight to the head of affairs and she travelled best of all before quickly asserting when briefly tackled over a furlong out, pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear.

That victory extended Enable's winning sequence to 12 but it would prove to be 'unlucky 13' when she came up just short in her bid to win a third Arc.

RACING NEW - DELETE

Best performance in the Nunthorpe this century

Battaash (Timeform performance rating 136) - 2019

Battaash had disappointed in the Nunthorpe on a couple of occasions but he set the record straight in style in 2019, running right up to his best to score by three and three-quarter lengths.

Battaash lowered Dayjur's long-standing track record and he earned a Timeform rating of 136, which is the joint-highest (along with Cracksman) since the days of Frankel.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING