East India Dock rated high enough to win a typical Triumph Hurdle

East India Dock took his Timeform rating to 147p (from 144p) with a ten-length win in the Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham on Saturday and he is now 11 lb clear of the next highest-rated juvenile in Britain or Ireland, Hello Neighbour (136p).

Ante-post Triumph Hurdle favourite Lulamba is rated 129P following his comfortable victory at Ascot on his first start for Nicky Henderson, with the Large P indicating he's capable of much better form. However, East India Dock sets a high standard on form and is already rated higher than a typical winner of the Triumph Hurdle. The average Timeform performance rating of a Triumph Hurdle winner in the last ten years is around 145.

Timeform handicapper Martin Rigg said: "East India Dock cemented his position - above even Lulamba on the formbook - as the one to beat in the Triumph Hurdle with a dominant performance, again impressing with his fast, fluent jumping.

"In following up his win in a similar event at the November meeting, he again ran to a high level for a juvenile and is already of a standard good enough to win a slightly above-average edition of the Triumph."