Donnacha O’Brien has faith in a famous family Breeders’ Cup double

The 26-year-old never found the scoresheet at the Stateside showpiece as a jockey, but came close to glory as a trainer at Santa Anita 12 months ago when Porta Fortuna rattled the crossbar in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

She has since dominated against her own sex at a mile in Britain and Ireland and after winning her third Group One of the campaign in the Matron Stakes last month, the daughter of Caravaggio is poised to board the plane once more for another trans-Atlantic mission.

Porta Fortuna will be competing against colts and geldings for the first time in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, but her handler is confident she has all the attributes to thrive in an all-star field that could include Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas hero Notable Speech and Christopher Head’s Ramatuelle.

“All is on course and she has a few more bits of work to go, but all is going well so far and we’re on track,” said O’Brien.

“It’s going to be a very good race and there is no doubt about it, it is probably going to be the strongest field she has ever faced. She’s a filly who is progressing with every run and she’s enjoyed a super season, so I think she has deserved a crack against the boys and we will see what she can do.

“She ran a cracker at the Breeders’ Cup last year, she’s the kind of filly that’s very tactically versatile in terms of European racing, but it is also a big advantage when you go to America.

“It means you can break on terms and get a decent position if you get a good draw, which is obviously going to be very important. I’m looking forward to getting her back over there.”

Porta Fortuna has been ridden in all but one of her four starts this term by Tom Marquand, who looks set to retain the ride in California.

Ryan Moore was in the plate when the three-year-old tasted Falmouth Stakes glory, but Marquand rode at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes and at Leopardstown, leaving him with another live contender in America alongside last year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint champion Big Evs.

“I think Tom Marquand will ride her,” continued O’Brien. “He’s going to be over there for Big Evs and a couple of other horses and he obviously rode a Breeders’ Cup winner last year. He knows her very well and I’m not sure if it’s 100 per cent confirmed, but it’s looking like it will be Tom.”