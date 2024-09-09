David Menuisier has Group One mile double in mind for Tamfana

David Menuisier’s Tamfana has the Sun Chariot on her agenda after a smart victory in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The filly showed plenty of promise when beaten only a length in the 1000 Guineas on her second run as a three-year-old, after which she was twice stepped up in trip. Firstly, contesting the Prix de Diane at Chantilly over a distance just in excess of 10 furlongs, the bay was third when appearing to stay on well in a narrow loss of three-quarters of a length. Subsequently, she stepped up again to a mile and a half in the Grand Prix de Paris, but this time it was felt Tamfana did not stay the trip, albeit not disgraced by her fourth-placed effort. Connections regrouped and chose to return to a mile at Sandown on the last day of August, where their filly was the 13/8 favourite under Oisin Murphy for the Group Three Atalanta.