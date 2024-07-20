Curragh Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at the Curragh.

Boughey raid pays off Believing justified George Boughey’s decision to head to Ireland with an impressive success in the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes. The Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly has been a consistent operator in the top sprinting events of late, finishing fourth in both the King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Dropping back to Group Two company at the Curragh, she had the perfect opportunity to stamp her class on her rivals and grabbed the opportunity with both hands under the guidance of Ryan Moore. With a furlong to run it was Believing and fellow British raider Beautiful Diamond who had come to the head of proceedings, but the evens favourite was always in control as Moore urged his mount on to score by a length and three-quarters. Karl Burke’s Beautiful Diamond was second at 5/1 with Ed Walker’s Makarova completing a clean sweep of the places for the UK-based fillies and mares.

Henry Morshead, Boughey’s assistant trainer, said: “She’s such a hardy, tough filly and she did it well. She came out of Ascot great. She ran with great credit in two Group Ones over the week which is amazing. She hasn’t done a lot since and we’ve just freshened her up. “She can be quite busy at a high level through the second half of the year, and I’d imagine she’ll have sales hopes later in the year. Highclere are great supporters of the yard and it’s great to get a Group Two win for them.” Moore felt switching back to five furlongs had been a positive for Believing. He added: “She has been in very good form this year, she won well at Haydock and had two very solid runs in Group Ones at Ascot. She was probably entitled to win this. She is very straightforward and seems to be most suited to five furlongs.”

The Lion In Winter makes a winning debut

Lion roars on debut The Lion In Winter surprised his better-fancied stablemate Ides Of March to win the Juddmonte Chaldean Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s pair were sent off at odds of 11/2 and 5/4 favourite respectively, with Ryan Moore opting to ride the market leader. However, it was The Lion In Winter who proved strongest over the seven-furlong trip, sweeping through late on to win by two and a quarter lengths from Currawood, with Ides Of March a further length back in third. The trainer said: “He’s been working lovely and you would have to be very happy with him. He has plenty of class and would have no trouble going up in trip. He was a bit green but finished out very well and looks a quality colt. Ryan said his horse is more fast than stamina, so he might go back in trip.”

Apple claims nursery prize Rudi’s Apple (5/2) dominated the Barberstown Castle Sprint Nursery Handicap for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle. The Phoenix Stakes entry showed a fine turn of foot at the business end to easily account for Snapdragon by three and three-quarter lengths. McMonagle said: “He was straight forward and travelled well. He was always comfortable through the race. I was always confident, and he quickened up good. He was a good winner at the line. He’s progressing and is only going to get better. He had a big weight but is probably a level above them.”

Super six for Gossey Big Gossey (12/1) registered a sixth Curragh success as he returned to his best in the David Power Memorial Premier Handicap. The seven-year-old is a regular in the big sprint handicaps but had not hit the mark since winning over seven furlongs last November. He returned to form in style though, coming home a length and a quarter clear of Greek Flower for trainer Charles O’Brien and jockey Robert Whearty. Part-owner Gary O’Brien rides the horse out every day and said: “That’s his sixth win here and his 35th run at the Curragh. He’s an incredible little horse and has a big heart. We thought this race was mapped out for him today. He ran a brilliant race in the Rockingham and Charles said to me the drop of rain this morning will do no harm to him.

“You have to work out his programme every day because no one day is the same with him. When we bring him here to work, you have to lead him down to the Old Vic. We don’t argue with him any more and there is no point as he’d win the battle anyway. “He’s like a family pet and will retire to St Margarets when he’s 10 or 11 and we can all go up and visit him for the rest of his life. I’ve such an attachment to the horse and he trusts me like you wouldn’t believe. I ride him out every morning and today was a very special day.”