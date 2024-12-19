Crambo on course to defend Long Walk title at Ascot on Saturday

The form of Fergal O’Brien’s seven-year-old tailed off following his first Grade One win and he missed his intended reappearance at Newbury. However, jockey Jonathan Burke has seen a different side to him on the gallops recently and expects a better showing.

“I’m really looking forward to him, he missed the run at Newbury, but he’s been training well, he’s fresh and well so we’re very happy with him,” he said.

“He obviously showed a liking for Ascot (last year) and I’m really looking forward to getting him out.

“He used to be a horse you used to have to watch yourself schooling him as he could jam on, but this year he’s much better, you can do whatever you want on him whereas before you used to always want a lead on him.

“At Ascot last year everything went smoothly, but at Cheltenham and Aintree I was never really happy on him, hopefully all that is behind him now.”