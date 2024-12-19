Crambo on course to defend Long Walk title at Ascot on Saturday

Last year’s winner Crambo is among a field of 10 declared for the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.
The form of Fergal O’Brien’s seven-year-old tailed off following his first Grade One win and he missed his intended reappearance at Newbury. However, jockey Jonathan Burke has seen a different side to him on the gallops recently and expects a better showing.
“I’m really looking forward to him, he missed the run at Newbury, but he’s been training well, he’s fresh and well so we’re very happy with him,” he said.
“He obviously showed a liking for Ascot (last year) and I’m really looking forward to getting him out.
“He used to be a horse you used to have to watch yourself schooling him as he could jam on, but this year he’s much better, you can do whatever you want on him whereas before you used to always want a lead on him.
“At Ascot last year everything went smoothly, but at Cheltenham and Aintree I was never really happy on him, hopefully all that is behind him now.”
Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader took full advantage of Crambo’s absence at Newbury and his now regarded as the leading staying hurdler in the UK. He is aiming for a second top-level win after success at Aintree.
Stepping up markedly in class is Gordon Elliott’s The Wallpark, who was bought by JP McManus after winning at Cheltenham recently.
Also making the journey from Ireland are Charles Byrnes’ Shoot First, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Hiddenvalley Lake and William Durkan’s Eagle Fang. Beauport, Blueking d’Oroux, Botox Has and Kateira complete the field.
Burke also has a big chance in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle on O’Brien’s Dysart Enos, third in the Greatwood on her comeback.
“She ran a belter considering it was 11 months off and probably the right horses came clear,” Burke told Sky Sports Racing.
“I might ride her with a bit more cover this time, but it was the way the race panned out at Cheltenham.
“Hopefully she should be there or thereabouts and naturally you think she’d improve.”
Be Aware, just in front of her at Cheltenham, takes her on again for Dan Skelton. Paul Nicholls’ unbeaten Kabral Du Mathan, Hughie Morrison’s Secret Squirrel and Alan King’s Favour And Fortune also run in a field of 13.
