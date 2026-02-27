Constitution Hill news: Paul Nicholls backs decision to end jumping career

Paul Nicholls feels Nicky Henderson has made the correct decision in swerving the Unibet Champion Hurdle and concentrating on the Flat with Constitution Hill.

After much debate - publicly and privately - connections announced on Wednesday that the nine-year-old had run his final race over hurdles and following a scintillating debut win at Southwell, would race on the level moving forward. Speaking to Betfair, their ambassador and former champion trainer feels it must have been a tough call to make. "I think huge respect has to go to Nicky for making the decision, and so quickly. It wouldn't have been an easy one, and I think by winning at Southwell it sort of gave him a bit more of a headache, to be honest with you," he said. "I've got no doubt in my mind that from racing's point of view, from the horse's point of view, and for all connections, they've probably done the right thing. He doesn't look like he's just going to be an ordinary horse on the Flat. If they place him right, he could do very well, so I think they've definitely made the right decision."

And looking ahead to the Festival, Nicholls feels a British-trained contender could be the one to side with in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. "You've got to have a lot of class to win a Gold Cup, they must have stamina, and they've got to be the tops really, you know. I have been very lucky to train some very good ones. They were high class horses, and, they had the ability to actually act at Cheltenham, jump, gallop and stay. "There has been so many wonderful Cheltenham winners for me at the Festival. I think I've had 50 now, and I’ve won the Gold Cup four times. I think when I had Denman and Kauto Star going head-to-head in those Gold Cups it was special. I think the year that I had 1-2-3 in the Gold Cup, with Kauto, Denman, and Neptune Collonges, that was an amazing day, but you could say when Kauto won his first, and then he was the first to lose and regain the Gold Cup, those Gold Cup wins are special. "I would love to train The Jukebox Man in this year’s renewal of the Gold Cup, I think he is an interesting horse, and I think it is an open race. He won very nicely at Kempton the other month, stayed on strongly, and as I know from the past that horses that win the King George go on to win a Gold Cup, and it'd be so good for racing if Harry Redknapp could win a Gold Cup."