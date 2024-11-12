Constitution Hill due to make his eagerly awaited return in Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle - who are the main dangers?

Sometimes life gives you lemons and the 2023/24 season was one that had some bitter notes for Nicky Henderson, particularly with regard to Constitution Hill - definitely not a lemon - who was restricted to just one start.

Snow prevented Newcastle from hosting the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle and heavy ground then ruled Constitution Hill out of the rearranged renewal at Sandown but that was only the beginning as Henderson explained in his stable tour on Sporting Life. "He had a bad scope originally last season. That was cleared up and then he had the gallop at Kempton when he was wrong and that was to do with his lungs as well. Then he got colic. Everybody screams that I have all the excuses in the book and the ones who want to pull us down think we make this up as we go along, but he was in hospital for the best part of a week. Luckily, he didn’t have to have surgery. "Constitution Hill isn’t the greatest name he could have because his constitution is a little bit vulnerable. We have to mind him day and night because he can change shape very dramatically. By the end of last season he looked pretty ragged. He went back to his summer camp with Charlie Vigors and Tracy, who we have sadly lost, and has returned looking bigger, taller and happier than ever. "During that time he did have a wind operation which we always thought might be necessary. He certainly didn’t show a need for it in the Christmas Hurdle but there were signs of an issue. These are things all horses get but, from some comments, you would think he had had a disastrous crash in form. At Kempton when he won the Christmas Hurdle again on Boxing Day he was as good as he had been the whole of the rest of last year." He was sent off at 1/12 for that Christmas Hurdle, beating the admirable but short of top-class Rubaud by nine lengths, the shortest price Constitution Hill has ever been returned after SPs of 2/15, 4/11, 1/7 and 1/4 which tell you most you need to know. The last time he was sent off at odds against was in the 2022 renewal of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the closest any rival has got to him in five subsequent starts is the three lengths Sharjah was beaten by in the two and a half mile Aintree Hurdle.

Constitution Hill has been away for a racecourse gallop at Newbury and Henderson is happy with his stable star leading up to Newcastle's Grade One where all eyes will be on him and, I dare say, a few critics sharpening their knives, in part, because the world was expected after his Supreme victory which saw Constitution Hill emerge as the highest-rated novice hurdler in Timeform's history and led their Phil Turner to say: “He does look like a once in a generation talent. “There are elements of Night Nurse. There are some similarities there, but Constitution Hill just looks freakishly good, he can press the button at any time and go. He’s hugely exciting. I have a picture on my wall at home of Night Nurse, he’s still our highest rated hurdler of all time on 182, and I kind of want him to hang on to the crown, but it wouldn’t be in the least bit surprising if Constitution Hill went on to post figures beyond that and become the jumps equivalent of, say, Frankel." That hasn't happened because, as Turner explained, Constitution Hill is racing in 'a much thinner division' than Night Nurse who was 'around in an era which had top, top horses'. We all want to see a top-class candidate emerge to push Constitution Hill to the next level and there is a healthy entry of 18 for the Betfair Fighting Fifth although it inevitably doesn't feature the current Champion Hurdler, State Man, who Paul Townend firmly believes wasn't at his best when nine lengths behind Constitution Hill in the 2023 Champion Hurdle.

However, the entry does include last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle second - and dual Grade One winner - Mystical Power, who may be dipping his toe into the championship waters while connections weigh up whether to go chasing. He is a stablemate of State Man (whose owners have the Henderson-trained Sir Gino in at Newcastle, although he is reported to be going chasing) whose trainer, Willie Mullins, also has to find races for the likes of Ballyburn and Lossiemouth; he could have more runners in the UK accordingly and as he looks to defend his trainer's championship. The Fighting Fifth was namechecked after Mystical Power's Punchestown win so the race is not an afterthought; the son of the much-loved Annie Power improved with each start in the spring and brings potential to the table but he has the best part of 20lb to find on official ratings. So, too, does Brighterdaysahead whose trainer, Gordon Elliott, spoke of his belief that she could make up into a Champion Hurdle candidate following her winning reappearance at Down Royal. Golden Ace lowered the colours of Brighterdaysahead at the Cheltenham Festival but might be expected to need this run after a slight setback. This would be a tough start and it wouldn't surprise if one or two yards are just having a look in case further misfortune befalls the star turn. For some context, the Irish pair (Golden Ace rated about 10lb lower) have very similar ratings to Epatante when she was beaten 12 lengths and 17 lengths by Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdles of 2022. They are at different stages of their careers than the 2020 Champion Hurdle winner but it is still an indication of the task that lies ahead. They might improve and Constitution Hill won't be near his peak (that would also have been true of the latter in 2022) but will that be enough to close the gap? It is doubtful as long as the last year hasn't taken a toll on Constitution Hill and there's no call to try and second guess the level of ability that remains. The binoculars will be trained on Constitution Hill for signs of weaknesses after a season to forget. Perhaps a chink will appear or perhaps the wheels will come off completely but more likely is that we get more of the same; a seemingly effortless victory that is a joy to witness but unsatisfactory at the same time as it leaves you wanting more, wanting to see if he can climb higher and asking the perennial 'what if.....?'. That question is highly unlikely to be answered, if at all, until March but then, maybe then, we'll get to see a race that will live long in the memory.