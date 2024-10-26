Constitution Hill to have racecourse gallop at Newbury on Monday

However, Henderson reports his undisputed stable star to be back in good shape ahead of his up and coming away day.

Constitution Hill has not been sighted since scoring on his only start last season in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park after he was ruled out of the defence of his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown following a late setback.

The Seven Barrows handler will take a team of horses to the Berkshire track featuring the seven-times Grade One winner and star two-mile chaser Jonbon ahead of their racecourse returns.

Henderson said: “Constitution Hill is going good and he is going to go and have a wander around Newbury on Monday, as is Jonbon.

“As it is Newbury’s last meeting today they have very kindly let us take a few horses there on Monday. We are taking five up there, but it is very much Constitution Hill and Jonbon and then a few others.

“Constitution Hill is in really good shape. We have just got to see how the team comes together, and how it is come the Fighting Fifth as that is where Constitution Hill is aiming.”

Chasing option for Sir Gino

And Henderson has not ruled out the possibility of switching fellow Grade One scorer Sir Gino over to fences after there was money for the four year old for the Arkle earlier this week.

Henderson added: “Everybody told me that there had been money for Sir Gino going over fences, but I haven’t ruled it in and I haven’t ruled it out.

“We have just got to see how everything pans out. Don’t forget Joe (Donnelly, owner) owns State Man as well. We are keeping all the balls in the air.”