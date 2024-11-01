Down Royal Friday review and free video replays | Brighterdaysahead in winning return

A review of the pick of the action from Down Royal on Friday where Brighterdaysahead made a winning return.

Gordon Elliott raised the possibility of Brighterdaysahead becoming a Champion Hurdle contender after enhancing the trainer’s fine record in the Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal. The five-year-old was one of the highlights of a six-timer for the Cullentra House handler on this card 12 months ago and was sent off the 4/5 favourite this time around for the Grade Three feature on Friday afternoon. Although a shade untidy at her obstacles in the closing stages and briefly threatened by stablemate and runner-up King Of Kingsfield, Sam Ewing’s mount did not let her supporters down, coming home with a cosy three-and-three-quarter-length advantage. “We didn’t want it turning into a sprint – we kind of thought Paul (Townend, on Daddy Long Legs) might try to stack them up in front. “I said to Sam ‘look, go out and go a good gallop the whole way’. He said it wasn’t ideal because she was looking around in front the whole way. He said she had a good blow and she will come on plenty from it. “If she had winged the last two, she would have won a couple of lengths. She is never going to win more than what she is going to, but it’s great to win.”

With connections electing to remain over timber with the Gigginstown House Stud-owned youngster, the Grade One-winning Brighterdaysahead was cut to 2/1 from 11/4 favourite with Coral for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at next year’s Cheltenham Festival. However, Elliott could easily envisage Brighterdaysahead aiming even higher and possibly taking on the likes of reigning Champion Hurdler State Man and Constitution Hill later in the year. “The Morgiana Hurdle in Punchestown is only three weeks, so it might be a bit soon. She could go two or two and a half (miles),” continued Elliott. “To be honest, she is good and it wouldn’t shock me if she ended up in the Champion Hurdle this mare. I think she is very good and with a fast gallop she will be better. We’ve been second and third in Champion Hurdles and I think this one is in the mix.” Runner-up King Of Kingsfield is now headed for fences, with Elliott adding: “Yes, definitely. The plan was to go chasing and he missed a little bit of time, so we said we would give him a run around here and see.” Elliott was also on the scoresheet with The Yellow Clay, who made a perfect hurdling introduction as he won the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle for the ninth time in the last 10 years. The 4/11 favourite came home a cosy nine lengths clear of his competition and could be immediately tested at a higher level having been shortened to 16/1 by Paddy Power for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in March. “Sam said he never came out of a hack,” said Elliott. “He’s a nice horse and I’d say you could bring him back in trip. I’d say anything from two to two and a half miles is what he really wants. “I thought he jumped well in all fairness. “We could look at Navan (Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle on November 17). Noel and Valerie Moran (owners) of Bective Stud are from Navan, so they will be keen to have runners there. We definitely could be looking at that.”