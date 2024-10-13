Jeremy Scott plans campaigns for Golden Ace and Dashel Drasher

Jeremy Scott’s exciting mare Golden Ace is pencilled in to return at either Wetherby or Ascot after a flawless novice hurdling season.

Second to Dysart Enos in the Grade Two mares’ bumper at Aintree in the 2022-23 campaign, Golden Ace then graduated to the hurdling ranks earlier in 2024 and was an instant success when striking on her seasonal debut at Taunton before following up at the same track a month later. Her next run was a steep step up in level to contest the Grade Two Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, where she shone brightest of all to prevail by a length and three-quarters from Gordon Elliott’s highly-regarded Brighterdaysahead. Her final run of the campaign only further proved her promise as she ran away with a Listed mares’ novice over an extended trip back at Cheltenham, winning by eight and a half lengths despite conceding weight all around. Scott was aiming at Kempton next Sunday for Golden Ace’s seasonal bow this time around, but a minor injury has made a trip to Wetherby or Ascot more likely. “We’ve had a tiny little setback, we were aiming for Kempton but she won’t be ready for that,” he said. “There’s a mares’ race up at Wetherby or we may even wait until Ascot, there’s a two-mile-three (furlong) race at Ascot. She’s just had a bit of a pulled muscle and that will set us back a fortnight, that’s where we are with her.”

