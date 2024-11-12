Nicky Henderson to send Sir Gino over fences

Last season’s star juvenile hurdler Sir Gino is set to embark on a career over fences this term, his trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed.

The French import was brilliant in winning his first two starts in Britain, with a 14-length victory at Kempton over Christmas followed by a 10-length defeat of the high-class Burdett Road in a Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham in January. The four-year-old missed the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival in March, but signed off with a comprehensive Grade One victory at Aintree and his connections have spent the summer deliberating whether to head down the Champion Hurdle route this season or switch to the larger obstacles. On Tuesday, Sir Gino did feature among the entries for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30, the stated comeback target of his illustrious stablemate Constitution Hill. However, Henderson later told Unibet: “After much discussion with Joe and Marie Donnelly (owners), Nico (de Boinville) and myself, we have come to the conclusion that Sir Gino will go chasing this season.