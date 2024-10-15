Christophe Soumillon to ride Checkandchallenge at Ascot

Checkandchallenge will reunite with Christophe Soumillon at Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
The William Knight-trained five-year-old was most recently seen contesting the Listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown, where he was the runner-up when coming home just a neck behind Ralph Beckett’s Skellet.
Prior to that he was third in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York, a length-and-quarter loss in a solid run that was his first after being gelded in the middle of the summer.
The procedure seems to have brought about some improvement and Knight is hoping the booking of Soumillon will also be of benefit at Ascot, where Checkandchallenge was far from disgraced when fourth in the QEII 12 months ago.
The jockey has ridden Checkandchallenge to Group-race success before, back in 2022 when the two combined to land Prix Daphnis at Deauville from the smart Facteur Cheval.
“He’s in great form at home, I couldn’t be happier with him,” said Knight. “Obviously it’s a tough race, but we’ve secured Christophe Soumillon to ride, who has won him before. I think he’ll run a big race. He won’t mind any ease in the ground and he goes there in really good nick.
“His last runs since being gelded have been really solid runs, I think he likes the straight track there and he could run a really good race on Saturday.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.