Christophe Soumillon to ride Checkandchallenge at Ascot

The William Knight-trained five-year-old was most recently seen contesting the Listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown, where he was the runner-up when coming home just a neck behind Ralph Beckett’s Skellet.

Prior to that he was third in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York, a length-and-quarter loss in a solid run that was his first after being gelded in the middle of the summer.

The procedure seems to have brought about some improvement and Knight is hoping the booking of Soumillon will also be of benefit at Ascot, where Checkandchallenge was far from disgraced when fourth in the QEII 12 months ago.