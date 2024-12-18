Chltenham Festival dreams alive for Jack Jones with Teriferma

A dual winner for Joseph O’Brien during the summer, the three-year-old was thrown into a JCB Triumph Trial on his British bow and charged home after the final flight to force a dead-heat with the Warren Greatrex-trained Quantock Hills.

The victory provided Jones with back-to-back wins in the race, having struck gold with another ex-O’Brien runner in An Bradan Feasa 12 months ago.

An Bradan Feasa went on to finish eighth in the Fred Winter at the Festival and Jones feels his latest Irish recruit is capable of bettering that result come March.

Jones, who is moving into the retiring Rae Guest’s stables in Newmarket, said: “It’s fairytale stuff really to have a winner at Cheltenham and to win that race for a second time was brilliant.

“We obviously don’t have many jumpers, but we do OK with the ones have and Teriferma obviously came from the same school as An Bradan Feasa.

“We’ve had him three or four months and he’s been very straightforward, he’s shown a good level of ability in his work and his schooling and I think he’s a probably a better than the lad last year.

“I was gobsmacked he was 18/1, but I loved the way he hit the line and even if he’d been beaten a couple of lengths I think you’d have said he was the one take out of the race.”