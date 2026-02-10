Cheltenham Festival timefigure analysis on Willie Mullins winners, Lulamba and Haiti Couleurs

Be wary of Outlaw form

There isn’t as much to go at as usual this week given the racing programme was curtailed by the sort of relentlessly miserable tupperware sky weather that seems to have become the winter norm these last few years, but most of the important meetings survived starting with Fairyhouse last Tuesday where the feature event was the Betvictor Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle, a race that in the last three years has been won by subsequent Grade 1 winners Aurora Vega, Jade de Grugy and Ashroe Diamond.

On the face of it that statistic bodes well for its latest winner, Oldschool Outlaw, the mare who beat last year’s Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever on her hurdling debut back at Naas in December and whose price for the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival collapsed to 7/2 after this latest win, but from a timefigure perspective I wonder whether her claims are quite so strong as it seems.

A 121 at Naas in December was dandy enough, but this win stopped the clock at a lowly 73 which no amount of sectional massaging can upgrade significantly. Sure she ran the fastest last mile, last half mile and last two furlongs on the day over hurdles but much of that was to do with the fact they’d crawled to the mile marker with only the subsequent two-and-a-half mile maiden hurdle slower per furlong and even the 109-rated handicapper Themanintheanorak managed to run the next four furlongs getting on for seven lengths faster than she did.

Exactly what she achieved is muddied further by the runner-up Place De La Nation having run nowhere near the form in two wins this season as she did when fifth in last year’s Triumph Hurdle and didn’t again here; throw in the possibility that her improvement too this season has all been on very heavy ground (she was well held in Aintree’s Mares bumper last spring on good ground) and she looks a bit short in the market to me for a race in which I still think Future Prospect, whose sectionals in her win at Naas last month compare very favourably to those recorded by I’ll Sort That in the Grade 1 Ballymore Novice Hurdle the same afternoon, still seems under the radar.

Oldschool Outlaw’s sire Walk In The Park also had another promising novice win the same afternoon in the shape of Talk To The Man at Taunton. Like Oldschool Outlaw, he’s clearly improved for an obstacle having been second twice last season in bumpers, and a 128 timefigure on his hurdling debut will give his trainer Paul Nicholls some encouragement that he’s got another potentially good one on his hands.

Punchestown’s Wednesday card looked potentially full of clues going forward but ended up a disappointing one on the clock.

Willie Mullins had the first winner of the day over hurdles, Too Bossy For Us, who’d last been seen in the Irish Cesarewitch, but his stablemate and runner-up Mino Des Mottes wouldn’t be a match for any novice hurdler with an eye on Cheltenham and 57 timefigure rather suggests the race didn’t develop until late on, Too Bossy For Us (in a first-time tongue tie) settling it in a matter of strides and running the fastest last two furlongs of any winner on the card by some considerable margin.

Mullins was also responsible for the more interesting of the other two maiden winners, Fillyoureye. She’d only shown useful form previously but finally looked the out-and-out stayer she’d suggested she might be earlier in her career, chasing a pace that per furlong was much stronger than any of the hurdle races on the card and then running through the next half mile faster than anything else too despite three of the races that preceded hers on heavy ground having been at much shorter distances. She can’t have been right when beaten at odds on at Cork at the start of the year but there’s a chance four omitted flights makes her look a bit better on the clock than in reality.

Mullins was also on the scoresheet twice at Thurles on Thursday with beginner chase winner Salvator Mundi and maiden hurdle winner Laurets D’Estruval. Both started long odds on and won by wide distances, though Salvator Mundi’s winning time was barely faster than 102-rated Quornofamonday over the same trip half an hour later for all allowance has to be made for his winning hard held. Laurets D’Estruval had been beaten on his Irish debut at Limerick over Christmas by a horse since well held at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he skipped through the Thurles much faster than the other admittedly-modest winners on the day and looks destined for better things.