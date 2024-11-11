Cheltenham Festival: Marine Nationale team remain upbeat

The seven-year-old looked a potential star in the making after stretching his unbeaten record to five in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and made a fine start to his career over fences at Leopardstown last Christmas.

However, he subsequently disappointed in the Irish Arkle and missed the rest of the season, meaning his outing in Sunday’s Barberstown Castle Chase was his first in nine months.

Odds-on backers had their fingers burnt, with Marine Nationale unable to reel in the front-running Quilixios, but his owner-trainer feels there were plenty of positives in his performance.

“He has very little experience, his novice campaign was truncated, so that was only his third run over fences and I thought he jumped well in the body of the race,” said Connell.

“He was a little sticky at the first, but down the back he made up a lot of ground over five or six of the fences there. He was travelling very well turning in and looked like the winner and I’d say the winner got the run of the race and jumped from fence to fence.

“If the winner wasn’t in it, we’d have been a good winner and I’m very happy that he came out of the race great.”