Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild produced a string of remarkable performances from Allaho to Mount Ida. Recap the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1712: I am pretty much speechless after watching that and how easily she won. I thought The Shunter's success was pretty staggering but that....well. It's a good job it's the last of the day but I'll be back with more words tomorrow! I hope you can join me then for Gold Cup day.

1702: What a day. The highs and lows of sport eh? Kennedy looked so disconsolate after Envoi Allen's fall in the Marsh Novices' Chase and then had to pull up Samcro but he's ended the day with his third winner of the week courtesy of a remarkable ride about Mount Ida. 6:53:97 was the winning time. Hold The Note was fourth which I don't think I mentioned, he ran well, with the gallant Storm Control fifth and Go Another One Sixth. Gary O'Brien says: "I've seen some extraordinary things of late but we might have a new entry at number one here, she was just staggering. When she disappeared out the back of the screen there, I didn't expect to see her again. "It's up there with the most amazing things I've ever seen in racing." On a day that's given us Allaho, Flooring Porter and The Shunter that's some statement (even allowing for recency bias).

MOUNT IDA wins the Kim Muir after being in all sorts of trouble early on!



😲 £101 was traded at 1000 on the @BetfairExchange....



🎥 @RacingTVpic.twitter.com/TrZEfJZn6r — oddschecker (@oddschecker) March 18, 2021

1650: They're off. Storm Control jumps into the lead at the second. He showed earlier this year that he won't relinquish the lead lightly but there's a lot of racing ahead of him. The favourite is struggling out the back and has dropped to last, I think she made a mistake but her race is run. We could be set for a minor turn up although she is still going and has tagged onto the back of the field but she jumps violently right and hammers Musical Slave. Milanford is in second, Shantou Flyer and Plan Of Attack in close attendance with Townshend on the inside. Over the water for the second time. Morning Vicar and Kilfilum Cross picking one or two off and Mount Ida is travelling better, it would be quite remarkable if she wins this. Four to jump. Go Another One moves into contention and Mount Ida is right there as is Plan Of Attack. Plan Of Attack falls. Mount Ida third. She's lobbing along on the bridle. Mount Ida wins by five or six from Cloudy Glen and Shantou Flyer. "She was practically tailed off," says Nick Luck. It wasn't just me! That's another winning mare, another winner for Jack Kennedy and another for Denise Foster. She must have hit some price in running. Martin Dixon says you 'could have forgiven Jack Kennedy for pulling up thinking there was something wrong'. She was a wee bit ahead of her handicap mark it seems. Luck confirms that she traded at the maximum of 999/1 for over £100.

Our last race on Day 3 of The Festival™️ supporting @WellChild is the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup 🏆@sevenbarrows has won it three times before - and his 'dark horse' of the week is ready to go 👀#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/hnJ2L7iyPY — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 18, 2021

1643: Morning Vicar has been the subject of positive mentions in the preview round while there's some money for Go Another One who fell as a 50/1 chance last year but is just 16s this time around, lining up from the same mark although he does have the assistance of a leading conditional in Simon Torrens who claims 3. I must give a mention to Kilfilum Cross who has finished second in the last two renewals. His recent form figures aren't compelling but the cheekpieces, absent the last twice, are back on and it would be no great surprise if this had been the long term target given the test obviously suits him so well. Of course, there is a change this year in that professionals are riding rather than amateurs. I was a little rude about Musical Slave earlier and his jumping remains a cause for concern but there's no doubt that he has the ability to win a race of this nature from his current mark if he can put it all together but that is a big 'if'.

Good luck to my old pal Shantou Flyer in the Kim Muir he is running off 140 and surely has a massive chance off that mark he ran off 152 to be 2nd in the Ultima with an rpr that day of 163. Really do hope he gets his @CheltenhamRaces festival win he absolutely so deserves.Legend — Richard Hobson (@RHBloodstock) March 17, 2021

1630: There are three absentees from the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Sponsored by the JRL Group) where Blackmore rides the very well backed Plan Of Attack who is trained by De Bromhead. The eight-year-old wears blinkers for the first time in a bid to eke out further improvement in his attempt to improve on last year's fourth. He's on a 2lb lower mark and should relish the opportunity to race on quicker ground. Mount Ida was beaten 12 lengths by Colreevy last time in a mares' chase but the mares have been enjoying some run this week and this daughter of Yeats is bred to relish going up in trip. She could improve significantly for it. If you're after another front-runner then you could do worse than look at Storm Control who has thrilled at Cheltenham already this season and the eight-year-old has been freshened up since being pulled up in the Classic Chase at Warwick. Shantou Flyer is a well handicapped festival regular and has been backed accordingly whereas Deise Aba is surprisingly weak. Hold The Note is on a fair mark but stablemate Mister Whitaker struggled to raise a gallop earlier and I'd be a shade worried as to whether this trip is a touch too far. Jonjo O'Neill has run Sky Pirate and Cloth Cap in this race in recent years but I don't imagine Cobolobo will be repeating their exploits during the next campaign. He does stay well though. Bob Mahler has been struggling for form which goes some way to explain his 22/1 price but he was third in last year's renewal from a 5lb higher mark so there's a case to be made. Two who didn't line up last year were the novice Milanford and Sizing At Midnight and they would be my shot at glory.

1624: That's a huge run from the second as she ran with the choke out for most of the first time down the straight and a little beyond while the winner took a little while to pick up but simply powered away from them when she did. Mighty Blue was third, Skyace fourth and The Glancing Queen fifth.

1612: Martin Dixon is making the point that most of these runners are encountering much quicker ground for the first time and that is an added complication in trying to decipher the form. There's been quite a story behind Skyace who was picked up for £600 out of Willie Mullins' yard but won her first two for Shark Hanlon and sprung a 66/1 surprise in a Grade Three on her penultimate start. Magic Daze looked really promising on her debut (behind Gaillard du Mesnil) and duly won next time but there's not a penny for her and she's out at 25/1 on this step up in grade. Dixon and Luck are expecting a big run from Roseys Hollow but I don't know if that translated to getting the vote. The flag is up. Magic Daze is way too keen in the lead, her head is high as Robbie Power tries to restrain her. They're quite well strung out behind. Glens of Antrim is second, Gauloise third. They've bunched up as they climb the hill and the third last. Jockeys look for position at the second last. Telmesomethinggirl challenges Magic Daze at the last. The gamble is landed. She wins easily under a certain Rachael Blackmore. The winner - hold the press - isn't trained by Willie Mullins but Henry de Bromhead. That's winner number five for the jockey. She was third behind Heaven Help Us last time in a race where Mrs Milner was an early faller. Turns out that form was quite good.

1603: There's Grade Two action next in the form of the Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle. There have been five renewals and they've all been won by Willie Mullins. He saddles just the four runners and gave a mention to Glens Of Antrim earlier in the day but Paul Townend has elected to ride Gauloise. Many would have expected him to be aboard Hook Up who caught a lot of eyes when fourth behind Appreciate It last time despite not jumping well. I think I heard in a preview somewhere along the way that there are only two hurdles to jump in the last seven furlongs of this race and that would be of benefit to her. She had finished behind Royal Kahala prior to that and that one, in turn, has gone on to be beaten by Roseys Hollow so there's no shortage of collateral form to get stuck into. Telmesomethinggirl opened up at 14/1 yesterday but could well go off favourite as she's around 9/2 now, alongside Royal Kahala. Good luck if you're trying to sort this one, I've locked myself in Davy Jones' locker underneath A Wave Of The Sea.

1553: "It's unbelievable", says the young jockey. "It's great, a massive thanks to Emmet and Mr Byrne the owner." The market got that right as far as the first two were concerned while it was nice to see Top Notch run a big race in third under Luca Morgan, I think he'll have got a great thrill out of that. It's been a staggering training performance from Mullins who has placed The Shunter brilliantly and it was hard to believe just how well he was still going at the last two fences. 5:18:28 was the winning time while the winning distance was a mere three lengths.

1535: I'm not sure this is as competitive as the numbers suggest as it seems relatively simple to put a line through a number of the field even though Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Coole Cody is out at 28/1. He's only 6lbs higher than when making all to beat Spiritofthegames back in November - being handy has proved quite beneficial so far. This is The Shunter's pick from five possible targets, I think the bonus is £100k which boosts the prize money nicely. False start but they didn't get as far as the tape, they were coming in too fast for the starter's liking. All desperate to get to the front? They'll be allowed to walk in. They've burst through the tape this time, another false start. Is this a standing start now? It is, Nick Luck confirms that. The Shunter is one of those who was to the fore. They need to get back from the tape. The Shunter leads at the first, will he be there at the last? Two Taffs is up there, isn't he usually smuggled into a race? Kiltealy Briggs leads and they don't appear to be going lickety-split. They're past the water. The Shunter in second and well placed at five out. Oldgrangewood makes ground. He's holding on to The Shunter. He didn't jump the last two very well but he had more than enough in hand, he's sprinted away from them to beat Farclas. He's made that look very easy and never looked like doing anything other than winning. That's a fine ride and a first festival win from young Jordan Gainford and was returned at 9/4. Top Notch, Coole Cody and Assemble were third, fourth and fifth.

1526: We came into the day with some short-priced favourites and only one market leader has obliged and Allaho wasn't at the top of the betting at the top of the day. Is that all about to change with The Shunter? Apparently Paisley Park touched 4/7 in-running! I'm hopeless in-running but that's amazing. Although he looks closer on the drone coverage (or is it a blimp?) than I thought he ever was. The top three in the betting for the Paddy Power Plate are trained in Ireland with Farclas and A Wave Of The Sea in behind the bonus chasing The Shunter. Sully D'Oc's form has worked out well and conditions have come right for him but the trip remains a slight doubt whereas moving back up to this distance is definitely in Caribean Boy's favour. Mister Whitaker and Oldgrangewood continue to drift but have played this gig before and are on similar marks as when making the frame last year. There are six places on offer and merit each-way consideration.

1520: We're still waiting for that really close finish but the thrilling performances keep on stacking up. Not everyone took this horse's progress at face value but that's all changed now. I thought Lil Rockerfeller might hassle him for the lead and put him under more pressure but perhaps the old boy just couldn't go quickly enough. He was a little low at the last, or second last, and I wondered if he was tiring and would tie up on the run-in but there was no sign of that. Emma Lavelle says of Paisley Park: "He's run a mighty race, he was just flat out from flag fall really and could never get a breather. "The winner was in front and just kept galloping. We are very, very proud of him but they were always going that big quicker than ideal. "He lacked nothing in fitness but just sharpness from missing that race and not being able to go to the races. We've very proud he's back and he's run a super race - the winner just went faster."

What a performance! Flooring Porter floors them in the Stayers’ Hurdle under a cracking front-running ride from @dan2231! 👏#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/iRnSRlhrsH — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 18, 2021

1505: Walking in. Flooring Porter, Vinndication and Lisnagar Oscar together over the first where Vinndication was slower than the other two. Flooring Porter now alone in front, Lil Rocker moves into second. Paisley Park has two behind. Fury Road and Sire du Berlais race together in seventh and eighth. They're over five. Reserve Tank being ridden at halfway. Flooring Porter hurdles very nimbly but Lisnagar Oscar falls at seven. Younevercall second. Paisley Park is being bumped along by Coleman and responding. Sire du Berlais moves well as does Fury Road. Kim Bailey's pair stalk the leader. Flooring Porter is two or three clear of Beacon Edge. Here comes Paisley. One to jump, Paisley has flattened out. Flooring Porter beats Sire du Berlais and Paisley Park who rallies to claim third from Beacon Edge. Spare a thought for Jonathan Moore who would have been on board but for injury yesterday but Danny Mullins did a decent job as a sub. That's a first festival winner for Mullins. The winner was returned at 12/1 and trained by Gavin Cromwell whose yard suffered a bit of a dip in form but have picked up just in time. He was beaten in a handicap off 130 in July when held-up but it's fair to say he's enjoyed the switch to front-running. Mullins: "He's a proper good horse. I just had to steer this one." Jonathan Moore is leading the winner in and there are understandably mixed emotions for him: "I'm delighted for the horse, I knew Leopardstown was no fluke. "I gave Danny as much information as I could and Danny gave him a great ride. He's got a massive engine. I rode him out this morning and I wasn't able to stand upright in the irons, I wouldn't have been able to do this horse justice and I said to Gavin 'get Danny Mullins in the saddle'."

1500: Beacon Edge's form ties in with Fury Road and his supporters have come back for more after an earlier drift; Noel Meade's runner is around 10s. Sire du Berlais is out to 6s and Lisnagar Oscar 12s, alongside The Storyteller. In theory this should be run at a good clip which will suit the last two winners of this race and may ensure that Paisley Park doesn't have any traffic problems as Aidan Coleman looks to wind him up for the final climb; the way he finished at Ascot when he hit top gear was extraordinary and I'd love to see him do that again. The race sponsors, Paddy Power, are paying down to fifth place and half the field are up at 30s and bigger if you fancy another big shock. Gary O'Brien is putting in a word for Beacon Edge, probably the best horse that Meade has in his yard these days he believes.

1447: The winning time was 5:09:04. The winning margin was 12 lengths. That was remarkable. There haven't been that many close finishes so far this week (two photos and neither that close?), a fair few of the races haven't been as competitive as we might hope but that one was and Allaho blew them out of the water. Apparently he's 5 or 6/1 for the Ryanair Chase next season and he'll surely go down that route, for one year at least. What is certain is that Paisley Park won't be producing a performance like that but that's not to say he won't be winning. Fury Road has emerged as the main threat, in the betting at least, and his close third at last year's festival has been well advertised. He hasn't impressed everyone in the build-up to the day but the support suggests that he's primed to the minute. He's done most of his racing on more testing ground than he'll encounter here but the last two winters have been pretty wet and he won a point on good ground. Mullins on the Ryanair Chase: "I was hoping that he could do that over three miles and he might one day, maybe on a track like Kempton in the King George. Certainly he's awesome over that trip. "Min was jumping too big and when a horse does that he's feeling something so we'll have to look and see if we can find out what that is. "Melon jumped about three fences and that was it. He just wasn't going." There's a rare twinkle in the trainer's eye and he clearly enjoyed that. He gives Glenns of Antrim a name check for the mares' novices hurdle later today, though admits it's going to be tight.

1439: Martin Dixon and Nick Luck are already calling this the performance of the week. "He was just jumping and travelling, he's just a real galloper and that's how I rode him - look it worked. Brilliant for everyone," says Rachael Blackmore. Chapman asks if she's cleverer than everyone else and she replies: "No, I'm a hell of a lot luckier." She's pretty good too. And there is that old saying about making your own luck. Allaho was just third in the RSA Chase last season but that run has advertised the form of the two that finished in front of him. Given connections felt Melon sulked when not allowed to front run last time, it was a bit surprising to see him back in midfield but I can't believe he'd have lived with Min and Allaho if he had gone up front. "That was insane," says Nick Luck.

It’s a rout!



Allaho absolutely bolts up in the Ryanair Chase under @rachaelblackmor!



👏 A record 4th win in the race for @WillieMullinsNH pic.twitter.com/o368zayMni — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 18, 2021

1427: The runners are out on the course. It will be interesting to see who goes forwards as a number of them have made the running, including Min, Melon and Allaho. No doubt the Mullins team have a plan but they are all in different ownership. Tornado Flyer should be coming from off the pace but whether he'll be close enough to take a hand is another matter entirely. Melon looks keen to get on with it. False start. They were coming in too quickly for the starter. That's not ideal. Off at the second attempt. Min, Mister Fisher and Allaho all right up there. Tornado Flyer gets reminders after the second. Allaho leads Min at the third with Mister Fisher settled in a share of third with Imperial Aura. There's a good 15 lengths from first to last approaching the sixth. Mistake from Chris's Dream in rear. Circuit to run. The front two are five clear. Samcro hasn't run his race. Mistake by Mister Fisher at the water. Mistakes by Melon and Imperial Aura. This pace has got an awful lot of them out of their comfort zone. Kalshnikov is into a distant third. Fakir d'Oudairies is being given a patient ride. Three out. Mistake by Mister Fisher. Allaho has destroyed them. That was brilliant. Fakir d'Oudairies second, Tornado Flyer third and Kalashnikov fourth but Allaho has won that by something like 10 lengths and has run them ragged from the front. He was well backed late on too, winning as the 3/1 favourite. That's another winner for Rachael Blackmore. I think they've worked out the winner's trip - for the time being at least.

1425: A little reaction to the Marsh Novices' Chase has just landed via e-mail. Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Envoi Allen said: "Jack (Kennedy, jockey) just said he was a little bit keen. He just launched at the fence, unfortunately, and that was it. I've had a look at him though and he looked fine, and Jack's fine too, so that's good." Nico De Boinville (rider of the winner, Chantry House): “It’s good to soft, possibly a bit dead, but nice ground.” Darragh O’Keefe (rider of fourth-placed Chatham Street Lad): “It’s nice ground, but it would be drying out a bit.”

1414: Onwards to the Ryanair Chase, a hugely open renewal and there are four or five places on offer with a lot of layers. I'm prepared to take the chance that the years are catching up with Min. Imperial Aura and Mister Fisher are the two that take my eye at around 8/1 but that's purely down to prices. Gary O'Brien is taken with Allaho who impressed him at Thurles last time. He thought he won with a little bit up his sleeve and has a lot going for him but David Nevison still thinks he has a bit to prove on the Cheltenham Hill. They are pretty tightly grouped on official ratings (11lbs from Min to Fanion) but a few of these are open to improvement whereas Min has surely peaked. They're in the paddock with the exception of Kalashnikov who has gone to post early. More from Cooper: "I had a grand posy early doors but I missed the third last and it got a bit crowded, I just had to sit and suffer, but I knew I had enough pace and she'd get there easy enough. I was in no panic and I had Nico in front of me and I knew he'd take me into it. She learned from her fall which was very important, she was good. "He's (Melon) been around as many times as I have here. I sat on him this morning and he's in great order. The ground will help."

1405: Bryan Cooper: "It's great. I can tell you it's been a lonely couple of years. I can't thank the connections enough. It will mean a lot to them." Cooper's ninth festival winner was returned at 12/1. Champagne Platinum was fifth, Ask Dillon sixth and Dandy Mag seventh. The winning margin was five lengths, that's the second competitive handicap of the week that has seen the field spreadeagled by a winning mare. The efforts to keep more mares in training certainly seems to be working. The Bosses Oscar was returned at just 10/3 - bonkers - but that 8lb differential between his domestic mark and today's clearly didn't help; he beat everything else mind. The winner was quite significantly hampered on the turn for the top of the hill apparently. The winning time was around six minutes which is quite slow.

Cheltenham can be a lonely place. pic.twitter.com/j88j9GuNMP — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 18, 2021

1355: We're at post time. Twelve hurdles to jump. The Bosses Oscar is front rank. Storm Goddess unseats at the second. One or two pulling for their heads suggesting they're not rattling along but Gainford has managed to drop TBO back into fourth or fifth now. Imperial Alcazar is on the inside towards the rear of midfield. Kansas City Chief has unseated. Approaching the sixth. Come On Teddy has one behind. Past halfway. Champagne Platinum takes closer order towards the ninth. Come On Teddy moves forwards. TBO perfectly placed. Imperial Alcazar still on the inside but looks for room now. It could get messy. Champagne Platinum got a great split. Mrs Milner leads. The Bosses Oscar second, Come On Teddy third and Milliner fourth - I think. She fell last time but there were no such problems today. She looked on a fair mark on her second to On The Blind Side at this track earlier in the season and she's won by daylight for Bryan Cooper and Paul Nolan.

1346: As is often the case when it comes to the spring festivals, an added complication is trying to work out (guess?) whether your fancy will prove as adept on quicker ground, something that Lydia Hislop is suggesting will suit Anything Will Do. Brinkley has won two in a row but both came on heavy ground and he's never run on anything better than yielding to soft. Keeper Hill is a big price to win in first time cheekpieces but his record on good and good to soft ground is excellent. The last time he raced on good to soft was over fences and saw him finish within half a length of Frodon in the Silviniaco Conti. Spiritofthegames is intriguing as he's run so many good races at this course, mainly over fences and over shorter. He was second at Chepstow at around this trip last time but his stamina remains in doubt. The field are out on the course.

1336: I think the placepot dividends have been £5 and £25 on the first two days but that result might have one or two folk rubbing their hands in the hope of a better payout even though the second favourite was placed though. If The Bosses Oscar and Imperial Alcazar fail to hit the frame in the upcoming Pertemps Network Final then it could really start to build. The tv folk are talking about how well last season's Sky Bet Supreme has worked out (Shishkin, Abacadabars, Chantry House) and focusing on Envoi Allen and what might have been behind his mistake. 'Scratching around for explanations,' says Gary O'Brien. "He just fell." There's good support for a number of the Irish trained runners in the Pertemps with Milliner and Mrs Milner both contracting, as well as TBO. One outsider that was put up in places yesterday was Storm Goddess who would probably have appreciated even better ground. She caught the eye at this course earlier in the season and duly beat Younevercall at Kempton next time. She's only had the one run at this trip and promises to be well suited by it. Come On Teddy is a course and distance winner and twice the price of Imperial Alcazar but many believe he was unlucky not to have finished closer to that one at Warwick. Lydia Hislop has been interviewing Henderson (Chantry House could go three miles at Aintree) and asked him what his best chance today was other than Mister Fisher and he replied Mister Fisher. When asked about Champagne Platinum...'hopefully, he'll run well'. He wasn't playing ball.

👍 Envoi Allen up & OK after his fall in the Marsh#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/AhgInSuHoI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 18, 2021

1329: Nico de Boinville speaks to Matt Chapman: "All credit to the team at home for bringing him back, just absolutely delighted. I hope Envoi Allen is alright but it's great for JP and his team. "I didn't even know he'd come down and I was wondering when he was going to come and pick me up in the straight. Never discount Nicky Henderson round here or ever, it's been a tough couple of months but the horses seem to be returning to form." The winner was returned at 9/1. The winning time, to be confirmed, was a little over five minutes which equates to good to soft. The time was 5:01:75. That was Henderson's 70th Cheltenham Festival winner. The replays and Ruby Walsh suggest Envoi Allen took off too far from the fence and almost landed on top of it.

Chantry House wins the Marsh Novices’ Chase for @sevenbarrows!



Envoi Allen fell early on but was thankfully quickly back on his feet. #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/fc5SnrXrq8 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 18, 2021

1318: The runners are circling at the start and will be walking in shortly. Envoi Allen has tightened up to 4/9; he's never been that flashy but he has always got the job done.....so far. They're off, a little behind time. Darver Star wasn't as good as some of the others while Fusil Raffles leads which puts paid to my idea that he might be smuggled into the race. Blackbow, though, is last and no one is racing on the outside of Asterion Forlonge - wise. Shan Blue is second, Envoi Allen is down. He's crumpled on landing at the fourth. My oh my. Did that lack of competition earlier in the season prove costly? Darver Star is dropping out as Shan Blue and Harry Skelton kick on approaching the water. That move has caught one or two out. Chatham Street Lad is fourth, behind Chantry, with Asterion Forlonge running a big race in fifth. Shan Blue is jumping for fun out in front, he's five clear at the top of the hill. Three to jump. Fusil Raffles still second. Lead dwindles, Chantry House is going to challenge, five in it. Henderson's pair go on and Chantry House takes the lead. Chantry House wins from Fusil Raffles with Asterion a very encouraging third. There are pictures of Jack Kennedy trudging in at a slow motion pace with his head bowed low. You've got to feel for him. Martin Dixon is suggesting that Shan Blue went too hard too soon, he's finished very tired.

1307: Are you all set? The Marsh Novices' Chase features a potential star but rather like the Champion Chase, he makes this quite a nice each-way betting race given there are eight runners. I haven't heard as many people willing to take him on as there were Chacun Pour Soi but it's still 9/1 bar the jolly. Envoi Allen certainly faces his biggest test over fences but he's looked so, so good thus far that not many people are considering defeat for him. I wondered whether Fusil Raffles could chase him home in the hope that he might be ridden to pick up the pieces but that wouldn't be with any confidence. It's a big moment for that inspired punter who has only partially cashed out his £5 acca with Betfair, he stands to pocket a further tidy sum if Envoi Allen does oblige. Fancy being in his shoes? Dan Skelton is looking forward to Shan Blue: "We've had a great year, won a Grade One, and I think he's going to be much better on better ground. Hopefully we get a nice clear round today and we'll put it up to him and do our best." He then has to answer a lot of questions from Nick Luck about Nube Negra, the presenter thought he should have won but Skelton isn't having any of it.

1250: News of two big jockey changes with Jonathan Moore picking up an injury at Naas yesterday. Keith Donoghue rides Darver Star and Danny Mullins Flooring Porter. Michael Shinners has been in touch with the horses that Sky Bet don't want to win today. 1.55 Pertemps Hurdle Come On Teddy - has proved popular throughout the morning. The 7 places has meant we have also laid a couple of other bigger priced horses, including Kansas City Chief and Storm Arising 2.30 Ryanair Chase Mister Fisher - In what is a very competitive race, Mister Fisher has been the one that has attracted the most support in a race where the betting is dominated by the Irish 3.05 Stayers' Hurdle Paisley Park - Some horses are “public horses” and Paisley Park is one of those. There has been money for Fury Road but Emma Lavelle’s charge is sure to be the worst result. 3.40 Paddy Power Plate The Shunter - has been extremely well backed this morning and looks to go off one of the shortest priced horses in the handicaps. 4.50 Kim Muir Shantou Flyer - Paul Nicholls is looking for his first winner of the festival and judging by the support for this one today could be the day.

1241: I got so confused about the Ryanair Chase that I even started to make a case in my head for Fanion d'Estruval at 40/1. He came home quite well in the Game Spirit having been outpaced so this longer trip should suit. He was only 10/3 for the rearranged Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham in December (won by Mister Fisher) and still travelling well enough when falling three out. The winner of that race (who should relish the quicker ground) is around 8/1 and I don't think Fanion's season since has gone as badly wrong as his price would suggest. The fact that Imperial Aura is also 8/1 indicates what a strong race this is though but he was so impressive when accounting for Galvin in the novices' handicap last year that it would be no surprise to win this. I haven't particularly warmed to Fakir d'Oudairies but plenty of good judges believe that last season's Arkle second is running over a perfect trip. Melon has been second at four Cheltenham Festivals, a remarkable achievement, but Paul Townend has kept the faith with Min despite the reigning champion running inexplicably badly last time - at least it saved him a hard race I suppose. This promises to be such a good race and will really whet the appetite for the Stayers' Hurdle that follows. Not long now, around half an hour to the Marsh.

1228: I mentioned backing dodgy jumpers earlier but everything has its price and I think 20s+ is a fair one for Assemble in the Plate. Also trained by Joseph O'Brien, he's fallen the last twice in races won by Monkfish and Colreevy but ran well enough prior to that, including when a respectable enough second to Envoi Allen. Henry de Bromhead has spoken in the week about how well Rachael Blackmore gets horses jumping (I know she fell three times yesterday, shh) and that it's one of her great strengths; she is back in the saddle for the first time since Assemble's second to Envoi Allen and that, more or less, is the angle. It's a little thin but he's an unexposed novice who could well have the potential to rate higher in time and he's a big price. I've liked Mister Whitaker for this race for a while as he looks to have been brought to the boil for it but he was 22/1 when placed last year and I didn't think he should have been about half that price this time. He's drifted out to 16s which is much more sensible and in a similar ballpark to Oldgrangewood who can have a similar case made for him. A number are drifting in the face of the support for The Shunter and Caribean Boy will tempt many at 12s as Nicky Henderson has seemed quite sweet on his chance in the build-up with the return to better ground in his favour. I wonder if he was run over two miles last time to sharpen up his jumping for this test or whether it was just to get a run into him? I wondered about Champagne Court at 40s yesterday - I was quite keen on him for the novice handicap last year - but I've lost the faith, not everyone has though as he's down to around 25s and these conditions appear to be his optimum.

1215: Tom Stanley has just put up Copperhead for Racing TV's 'team tips' feature and Oli Bell agrees (see tweet below) Jonathan Neesom goes with Value Bet and nominates Huntsman Son. Niall Hannity opts for one towards the top of the betting with Sire du Berlais as does Megan Nicholls who selects Caribean Boy. I liked one in the Paddy Power Plate but it wasn't either of the two above but every time I've looked at the betting he's drifted - I've managed to restrain myself in only topping up once. A Wave Of The Sea was seventh in the Triumph Hurdle last season having previously won a Grade One and Triumph winners often come into their own over a trip as we know (see Tiger Roll and today Farclas perhaps). A Wave Of The Sea duly won over two and a half miles at Kilbeggan in September and was a rallying third in a Grade Three over an extended two miles two furlongs in October but has otherwise raced at or around the minimum. He's picked up a fair bit of experience over fences, won a competitive handicap last time and, the plan is, that he'll progress again over this longer trip. Never mind The Shunter (who is 5/2 now - 5/2!!!), I'm sweet on this fellow, especially with the enhanced place terms.

1202: Colin and Joe Tizzard are being interviewed in the pre-racing press conference. Colin: "I'm not retiring as I keep saying, I shall be helping Joe." Joe: "The first I knew about it being announced was when it flashed up on my phone." Colin: "We've had a hard winter and losing Kim hasn't helped the job one iota. I'm 65 and I've always felt 65 was a good time to retire. It's the right time. I've been really happy since I've announced that. I came here yesterday and saddled those horses and really enjoyed it." Colin: "Cue Card to start with (favourite memory of Cheltenham), a little four-year-old walking round, and Willie Mullins had all those six-year-olds. The way he ran up that run in made the back of my neck go stiff. It was fantastic." Joe: "I didn't want to be too old by the time it moved on, I've been retired now for seven or eight years and it's the right time for everything. Nothing is really going to change. We've got full support from the owners and there's still going to be two sets of eyes looking at everything making sure we're doing it all properly." Colin: "I'm sure at Aintree if Native River had jumped all the fences, he'd have won that. The fact that he's 11 is why he's 16/1, he's in cracking form and our horses are running well at the moment. I wouldn't dismiss Lostintranslation either. He seems in great form in fact. The best he's been in since I can remember. It's an exciting time." Colin: "Lostintranslation I'm sure you're going to see him right there turning in as though he's going to win it but you've got to get up that hill and we know Native River does." Joe: "They've been consistently running well now for a few weeks. When they weren't quite right we backed off them a little bit and some of them were needing a run. They're right back where they were and there's a lot of the season left." No one has asked whether Copperhead is going to win the Pertemps with his head in his chest yet, perhaps they're keeping that one up their sleeves.

1146: Neesom has just put up Milliner as his idea of the Pertemps winner. He ran in the rearranged qualifier which was run after the cut off for the weights so it's possible that the handicapper might have given him a pound or two more if he'd been able to take his third into account. That was just the fifth start of Milliner's career and Henry de Bromhead is obviously enjoying a fine week. Aidan Coleman is being interviewed now and the first questions are about Put The Kettle On. He reveals that he called the lad who works with her at home last night to say thank you as she's not the easiest apparently. Nice touch. On Paisley Park: "That was super, whatever happened here last time he did finish very tired and you could tell it had an impact on him. He proved there wasn't a mental scar at Newbury and he took another step forward at Ascot, hopefully he'll do the same today. "I think if it was run on the other course it might be a bit more hard work for him but he's not a slow horse when he hits his stride. I think it will take a big run to beat him." On Allavina in the mares' novice hurdle: "The original plan was the mares' final but when she won her novice Taunton she went up 16 so we're here now. Whether we can win or not, she's definitely overpriced." On Santini: "I schooled him last week in the headgear and he was very good and I schooled him yesterday and he was very good. It's the Gold Cup. It's an exciting ride to pick up." Hannity said something along the lines of yesterday you won the Champion Chase, today the Stayers and tomorrow the Gold Cup to which Coleman replied 'and next month The Masters'. You heard it here first second.

1133: Kevin O'Ryan is providing his thoughts on the day's card which he precedes by saying it's a very, very hard card. Allaho is the first cab off the O'Ryan tipping rank - he wears a tongue strap for the first time, Allaho that is - but he's not ruling Samcro out and there has been some money for last year's Marsh winner. Farclas is the shout in the Paddy Power Plate, O'Ryan felt he lost the race last time with a bad mistake at the second last but that his run can be upgraded on account of that. The former Triumph Hurdle winner looks a huge player. In the mares' novice hurdle Royal Kahala gets the vote to repel the powerful Willie Mullins team as she meets Roseys Hollow on 9lb better terms than the last day and O'Ryan felt that she was never really, travelling and it was a below par run. He adds that she's 'reportedly in great form' and she could be hard to beat. There you have it.

Horse of the day - Paisley Park Cheltenham Festival Day 3

1117: I've been umming and ahhing about backing The Bosses Oscar in the Pertemps Final for a while and haven't done so. He didn't appear to be any great price and his handicap mark........ I'm certainly not going to get on board now as he's a general 4/1 favourite which is good news for those who fancy Imperial Alcazar and are on with best odds guaranteed. The Bosses Oscar last ran in Ireland off 138 and lines up under top-weight and a mark of 151, 8lbs higher than his domestic rating. It's no surprise then that connections have booked a 7lb claimer and his mount certainly caught the eye in the Martin Pipe last year - he looks a great fit for this race but that price..... In running I thought Imperial Alcazar was pulling his chance away at Warwick and then he cruised around the field and sauntered home, he fairly hosed up and with Fergal O'Brien having a juvenile run a blinder in the Boodles, confidence has to be high. I'd rather back him than his market rival. Backing either of them (winners? perish the thought!) isn't really my thing and there were a couple at big prices that I thought I could cobble together a case for. Copperhead's chasing career didn't go to plan but he was just 6/1 for last season's RSA and had developed into a smart performer. He was just 116 for his last hurdles win and is 143 now but that's not a bad mark on the pick of his chase form, he didn't fare too badly reverting to hurdles at Chepstow and the stable's horses are enjoying a decent week. He's 40/1, he's not going to be copper-bottomed. Supporting bad jumpers at Cheltenham is a(nother) road to the poor house but there are a couple who fit that description today. No, not Musical Slave - I wouldn't back him with your money at 12/1. The Pertemps runner in question is Everglow who has been ignored by Richard Johnson and has blinkers added to a tongue tie. He's a promising novice and was sent off as favourite to beat Star Gate on his second start this season, his jumping has held him back but I thought he was a bit better when only a couple of lengths behind 8/1 chance Champagne Platinum at Haydock. He's unproven on better ground but he is a son of Presenting and I've no doubt that he will rate a good deal higher than his current 126. This test may come too soon in his career but he's around 40/1 too which is a big enough price for me to take a chance on a runner who could have more room to progress than a number of his rivals.

Timeform’s John Ingles highlights four talking points on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. — Timeform (@Timeform) March 18, 2021

1110: I was just taking a moment to read Daryl Jacob's reflections on yesterday and he hasn't enjoyed much luck this week with Sceau Royal badly hampered in the Champion Chase and Monte Cristo badly hampered when set to (possibly) hit the frame in the Coral Cup. Perhaps he will enjoy better fortune on Fusil Raffles but I was quite interested in his ride in the last, Milanford, too. Jacob and Nick Mitchell were hopeful of a big run from Lieutenant Rocco in the Ultima before that one was ruled out with injury but I think the seven-year-old has an interesting chance on his own move into handicap company. Quite a few of the fancied horses weren't declared for this test and I'm not convinced it is that strong a race, at least compared to other years. I've warmed to the case made for Shantou Flyer by Rory Delargy in his Punting Pointers column but Milanford has run well on all three chase starts and he appears to be on a fair handicap mark and, all importantly, his 16/1 price appeals as being fair too.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗜𝗳 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝟮𝗻𝗱, 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝟰𝘁𝗵 👊@skysportsAlexH has found a horse she likes from the field 🏇👀 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 18, 2021

1057: Envoi Allen hasn't been pressed in his races this season with most keen to avoid the unbeaten seven-year-old. A few have turned up to oppose him today but he should still take all the beating but I don't suppose that will stop a certain Betfair punter getting nervous even if he has opted for a partial cash out. Shan Blue is electric over his fences though and will set off at a decent clip you would imagine so Envoi Allen will be put under more pressure than ever before over fences. Chantry House is a fascinating runner as he's always been held in very high regard and has some form over hurdles to back it up. He was notably weak in the market when disappointing behind stablemate Fusil Raffles on his penultimate start but it would be no surprise to see him take his form to a new level over a trip that should prove ideal. On that course form, I can see Fusil Raffles going well and I wondered whether Daryl Jacob might play his hand late in an attempt to pick up the pieces; the good ground should suit. Darver Star was third in last season's Champion Hurdle and is another who will appreciate better ground after getting stuck in the mud last time. He's been pretty popular in a few previews that I've read and watched as people scrabble for an angle into the race. Chatham Street Lad was a ridiculously easy winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup and a repeat of that form would see him involved. In Lydia Hislop's Road To Cheltenham for Racing TV's website, she wrote in January 'let's talk turkey about Blackbow: he's a surrender monkey' but when asked to identify 'a naughty each-way play' (or words to that effect), Neesom nominated said 'surrender monkey' at a big price. He ran a peculiar race on his penultimate start but was better last time - he's another who could play his hand late but my theory of Franco De Port doing similar to take second to Shishkin never looked like collecting. Once bitten and all that.

.@CheltenhamRaces movers 120 Asterion Forlonge 22 from 25, 155 The Bosses Oscar 9-2f from 11-2, 305 #FuryRoad 4 from 6, 340 The Shunter 11-4f from 15-4f, 415 Hook Up 13-2 from 7, 450 Mount Ida 6f from 13-2f @MCYeeehaaa @chamberlinsport @TanyaStevenson1 @RacingTV @RacingPost https://t.co/qvcep15YAM — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) March 18, 2021

1048: Vinndication is getting a shout out in the Racing TV Studio and they're replaying a Kim Bailey interview. "He's been a very unlucky horse," he says referring to injuries and a missed racecourse gallop which Bailey believe cost him in the Ultima last season. On whether he's better right or left handed, he says 'people can say what they like really'. I was quite sweet on him at Newbury where his fall puzzled connections but fences have got in his way and it's fascinating to see him back over hurdles for the first time since 2018. He was being talked up as a potential Gold Cup contender prior to Newbury and if you subscribed to that view then you have to consider him for this, remember Big Buck's? Are you any closer to working out the winner? Like a number of races today, I change my mind every time I look at it.

1035: They're discussing the feature on the telly so I'll stick with that in the hope there are words of wisdom to pass on. Paisley Park is an exciting horse to watch as we saw when he won this race and when he won at Ascot last time, he looked back to his best there and has 5lbs in hand of the field on official ratings. The next two on handicap marks are the front-running improver Flooring Porter and Sire du Berlais. Neesom refers to people out walking the track and says there is a suggestion that it could ride slightly slower today but that still has to be confirmed, he goes on to describe it as 'no excuse ground'. The Storyteller goes well for Keith Donoghue (six from eight) and wasn't far behind Sire du Berlais in last year's Pertemps, his second success in that race. The Storyteller finished a place in front of his stablemate when making the frame behind Flooring Porter in the Christmas Hurdle. The money, though, is for the new kid on the block in Fury Road who was beaten just a neck in last season's Albert Bartlett that has worked out pretty well. I did wonder whether Beacon Edge might be a 'sneaky' outsider with the prospect of more to come over this trip on better ground and he did beat Fury Road last time but he has been nibbled at in the market. Neesom concludes that 'it's all about prices' and the one that he thinks is overpriced is Lisnagar Oscar. A wind operation appears to have done the trick judging by his rallying second to Third Wind at Haydock and he should get the strong pace that he appears to need in this renewal with Flooring Porter and the wonderful Lil Rockerfeller in the line-up. The sponsors are paying five places and a number of other firms are paying down to fourth which gives you options if you don't want to back the favourite.

1025: How do you get Envoi Allen beaten in the opener? You could jump Asterion Forlonge up on his inside I suppose. I'll break off from that train of thought as Darren from Betfair was running through the firm's market movers and offers. He said of Jordan Gainford that 'his 7lbs is of huge value' and two of the conditional's mounts have been well backed in The Bosses Oscar and The Shunter (3.9 from 7.0 on the exchange). Over £2million of £2.2m has been traded on Envoi Allen which is fairly remarkable while Fakir d'Oudairies, Paisley Park (pretty strong), Fury Road (extremely popular all morning), Caribean Boy and Mount Ida were others that were mentioned in dispatches.

1019: Is this the best day's racing of the week? The Marsh Novices' Chase has a similar look to both the Sporting Life Arkle and the Brown Advisory - although some argue it has more depth - while the Pertemps may not quite come up to scratch but has two runners with plenty of potential at the top of the market. The Ryanair Chase is one of, if not the, race of the week with a host of top quality performers lining up with excellent claims - it is a very, open and good contest. That's before we've got to the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, a fascinating Paddy Power Plate, a really competitive mares' novice hurdle and the Kim Muir. Claisse is currently being interviewed on Racing TV and when asked about the non-runners, replies 'there's a bit of headscratching going on'.

1016: The going remains Good to Soft. Simon Claisse reported: “Day Three of the Festival supporting WellChild begins with a little chill in the air and a touch of frost on the ground, but it has been dry overnight and the forecast is for a dry and relatively mild afternoon. “We move on to the New Course today. We have not raced on that one since March of last year on the inside and the going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Good to Soft. Racing kicks off today at 1.20pm, with the feature race, the Ryanair Chase, due off at 2.30pm. It promises to be another fascinating afternoon of racing.” Non-Runners 1.55pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 20 Bushypark (IRE) (Going) 12 Southfield Harvest (Self Certificate, Lame) 15 Getaround (IRE) (Going) 2.30pm Ryanair Chase 3 Dashel Drasher (Going) 11 Real Steel (FR) (Self Certificate, Lame)) 12 Saint Calvados (FR) (Going) 3.40pm Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase 10 Laskalin (FR) (Going) 18 Smarty Wild (Going) 4.50pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (sponsored by the JRL Group) 18 Late Romantic (IRE) (Going)

1000: It's out with the old and in with the new but that's not just pertinent to the change in courses. Min, at the grand old age of 10, faces a host of new challengers as he attempts to retain his Ryanair Crown including the first, second, fourth and fifth from the Marsh Novices' Chase. Paisley Park and Lisnagar Oscar have won the last two renewals of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and line up alongside some familiar faces as well as some new ones. The Paddy Power Plate sees the second, third and fourth return while in the Kim Muir (sponsored by the JRL Group) the second, third, fourth and fifth are back for more. Are you with the old or the new?