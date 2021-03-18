Betfair punter cashes out huge sum on £5 acca ahead of Envoi Allen bid

The Betfair customer was sitting on a mammoth payout for just a £5 bet but, after long deliberation, revealed on social media he'd decided to activate a partial 'cash out' meaning he banks £250,000, but will profit by an additional £50,000 should his beloved Envoi Allen be victorious in today's Marsh Novices' Chase at the Festival (1.20).

Hello Youmzain was another Royal Ascot winner for the punter and his long-range fancies Shishkin and Bob Olinger cruised to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, respectively, earlier this week.

Paul Dean (@istabraq_king on Twitter), from Stockton-on-Tees, had four winners from his first four selections on an incredible antepost acca, starting last June 19 when Golden Horde won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

So after celebrations last night, 4 hours sleep, an hours walk at 5am I’ve decided to take a partial cash out offer of 300 Envoi / 250 the field. With other bets my position on the race is £322,000 Envoi or £250,000 the field. Thanks to @BetfairBarry @Betfair # ComeOnEnvoi! 🥰

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, said: "At Paul’s request we gave him a partial cash out offer which reflected his desire to have a portion of his bet still running on Envoi Allen, while also ensuring a substantial profit on his incredible bet.

"The offer sees Paul receive £250k if anything other than Envoi Allen wins the Marsh Novices' Chase and an additional £50k should Envoi Allan win. Giving him a total of £300k and fulfilling his wish of being able to cheer home Envoi Allen with gusto."

Reaction from Paul Dean...

On the decision to partially cash out: "It’s a fantastic offer and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve definitely done the right thing."

When asked what he will do with the money: "I’ll be going on a lot of holidays! It’s my mum and dads 70th this year so we’ll be going to New York and to some of the best golf courses in the world. I really want to play Bethpage and Sawgrass. And I think I’ll buy a horse."

On placing accumulators bets: "It’s all about Cheltenham for me and I love having small ante-post bets and the dream of a big win over the winter. I usually start placing my bets at the next best race meeting after Cheltenham, that’s Royal Ascot in June."

On how he picked the horses: "This year I really fancied Golden Hoard and Hello Youmzain at Royal Ascot. Shishkin was an obvious one while Bob Olinger looked so good in him bumper. I also love his trainer, Henry de Bromhead and Bob Olinger’s sire, Sholokhov, plus the Ballymore is my favourite race in the world. I’ve back all the big winner of the race over the years."

On Envoi Allen: "I just love him and want to be able to cheer him home today that’s why I have partially cashed out. Come on Envoi!"