Cheltenham market movers: Fury Road big Thursday gamble

We've news of the early Thursday market movers from Paddy Power and Sky Bet with Fury Road all-the-rage for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.
1.20 Asterion Forlonge 22/1 from 25/1
1.55 The Bosses Oscar 9/2f from 11/2
3.05 Fury Road 9/2 from 6/1
3.40 The Shunter 3f from 15/4
4.15 Hook Up 13/2 from 7/1
4.50 Mount Ida 6/1 from 13/2
1.20 Asterion Forlonge 20/1 from 25/1
1.55 Milliner 7/1 from 17/2
2.30 Samcro 15/2 from 9/1
3.05 Fury Road 5/1 from 9/1
3.40 Oldgrangewood 20/1 from 25/1
3.40 Sully Doc Aa 11/1 from 12/1
4.15 The Glancing Queen 9/1 from 12/1
4.50 Milanford 14/1 from 18/1
4.50 Go Another One 20/1 from 25/1
