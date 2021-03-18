Horse Racing
Fury Road jumps the last

Cheltenham market movers: Fury Road big Thursday gamble

By Sporting Life
10:54 · THU March 18, 2021

We've news of the early Thursday market movers from Paddy Power and Sky Bet with Fury Road all-the-rage for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

Paddy Power

1.20 Asterion Forlonge 22/1 from 25/1

1.55 The Bosses Oscar 9/2f from 11/2

3.05 Fury Road 9/2 from 6/1

3.40 The Shunter 3f from 15/4

4.15 Hook Up 13/2 from 7/1

4.50 Mount Ida 6/1 from 13/2

Cheltenham Festival: Day Three Preview

Offers:

Extra Place Specials

155 6 places instead of 4

230 4 places instead of 3

305 5 places instead of 3

340 6 places instead of 4

415 4 places instead of 3

450 5 places instead of 4

Special

A free £5 bet on any race today at Cheltenham. Max one free bet per day per customer. Ts & Cs apply.

Sky Bet:

1.20 Asterion Forlonge 20/1 from 25/1

1.55 Milliner 7/1 from 17/2

2.30 Samcro 15/2 from 9/1

3.05 Fury Road 5/1 from 9/1

3.40 Oldgrangewood 20/1 from 25/1

3.40 Sully Doc Aa 11/1 from 12/1

4.15 The Glancing Queen 9/1 from 12/1

4.50 Milanford 14/1 from 18/1

4.50 Go Another One 20/1 from 25/1

Sky Bet paying five places in the Ryanair Chase

Offers:

1.20 Money Back As Cash if 2nd, 3rd OR 4th

1.55 Paying 7 places instead of 4 (16 or more runners)

2.30 Paying 5 places instead of 3 (12 or more runners)

3.05 Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 or more runners)

3.40 Paying 6 places instead of 4 (16 or more runners)

4.15 Paying 5 places instead of 4 (12 or more runners)

4.50 Paying 6 places instead of 4 (16 or more runners

