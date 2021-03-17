Cheltenham Thursday preview & tips: Rory Delargy's best bets

Racing betting tips: Cheltenham Festival, Thursday March 18 1pt e.w. Saint Calvados in 2.30 Cheltenham at 101/ (Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)* 1pt e.w. Happy Diva in 3.40 Cheltenham at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1.5pts e.w. Shantour Flyer in 4.50 Cheltenham at 10/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5) *Saint Calvados declared a NR on Wednesday evening Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

1:55 Cheltenham - Pertemps Final

I’ve gone on record already to suggest that Imperial Alcazar is a very worthy favourite here, and while it’s hardly ideal that he’s shown his hand to a degree by winning a qualifier at Warwick, I thought he did it with a load in hand having suffered an interrupted passage. The bare for of that contest can be questioned, but I believe that this gelding could be challenging for the Stayers’ Hurdle next year, and the fact that he was left in that contest until the six-day stage says plenty. Of the others, some have fairy obvious claims, but a couple who are big prices bear a mention. The move to Laura Young is hardly an eye-catcher for Getaround, and nor is his fifth of seven in a Carlisle qualifier on his final start for Ella Pickard. On the other hand, he’d looked a good prospect on good ground earlier in the season, is unexposed at the trip, and appeals as the sort to improve further. The negatives are more obvious than the positives with Getaround, so I expect him to be friendless in the market, but he’s not a forlorn hope, while Mr Massey is keen on the prospects of Kansas City Chief, who is a 12-year-old, but wasn’t beaten far out of the places when sixth off 7lb higher last year, and was placed over C&D in October behind Stayers’ Hurdle hope Honest Vic. He’ll be a huge price, but could figure if you’re betting with firms offering extra places. 2:30 Cheltenham - Ryanair Chase

The Grade 1 races at this year’s Cheltenham Festival have seen some very skinny favourites, but not so the Ryanair, and I think SAINT CALVADOS represents tremendous value based on his unlucky second last year. He ran the race of his life when beaten a neck by Min a year ago, with A Plus Tard third, and Frodon fourth. That form has worked out much better than the other big races at Cheltenham last spring, and not enough is made of the fact that it was undoubtedly the deepest contest run at the meeting. This season, Saint Calvados jumped well and travelled like a dream in the King George before weakening late, proving that he is a top-notch chaser and that he doesn’t quite stay three miles. He unseated Gavin Sheehan in the Cotswold Chase at Sandown when extreme hold-up tactics were tried, but he actually jumped the fence perfectly and lost his footing on the treacherous Esher turf. That is easily forgiven, and a blessing in disguise, as it spared him a hard race. 3:40 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase

The importance of Cheltenham form over fences is hammered home again and again at the Festival, and could hardly have been advertised better than by the win of 11-year-old Vintage Clouds on Tuesday, who was having his fifth run in the Ultima. There are two horses running on Thursday who have outstanding frame claims based on past course form, and both are seriously overpriced. HAPPY DIVA is the first of those, and runs in a weak renewal of the Festival Plate rather than take her chance in the Mares Chase on Friday. She boasts a C&D record of B2212F over fences, and that record looks better when considered in greater depth. She was tanking along when brought down in the 2018 Paddy Power, and would have been placed in the latest renewal of that race but for a rare and rather unlucky fall at the tricky second last. That is an enviable record, and it ought to be enough to see her make the frame, and perhaps scoop the lot with a bit of luck. She was second in a better class running of this a year ago, and is 4lb lower in the weights. Her form since November has not been great, but she is best suited by big fields, and tactical races in Listed company are not really her bag. 4:50 Cheltenham - Kim Muir Handicap Chase

The other horse with a tremendous Cheltenham chase record who ought to be much shorter in the betting is SHANTOU FLYER. With relatively few Irish horses travelling over for the handicap chases at this meeting, this is a weaker renewal of the Kim Muir than we normally see, and it’s easy to throw a fair few of these out of the reckoning. Shantou Flyer has a course record of 1F1422223, with the fall when travelling well in the National Hunt Chase. He’s done most of his recent racing ridden by his amateur owner David Maxwell, and gets a fully-fledged rider on his back here for the first time since February 2018. The selection has a good record at this meeting, finishing second in the Ultima off a 12lb higher mark, and he’s been placed in the Foxhunter over this trip for the past two years. The other market leaders have a bit to prove at this trip, and with his last two runs representing a return to form, the bottom line is that Shantou Flyer really ought to be favourite. He’s a 10/1 shot now, and given the depth of his form here, that looks fantastic value for each-way backers. Published at 1800 GMT on 17/03/21