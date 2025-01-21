Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lulamba makes an impressive British debut
Lulamba makes an impressive British debut

Cheltenham entries: Lulamba ha two Festival options

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue January 21, 2025 · 43 min ago

Nicky Henderson has entered Lulamba in both the Sky Bet Supreme and JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The four-year-old is a red-hot favourite for the latter after making a stylish winning British debut at Ascot on Saturday but has been given the option of the Tuesday opener as well. The Seven Barrows handler ran Binocular in the Supreme as a four-year-old in 2008.

Salvator Mundi, the current favourite for the opening race of the Festival is not entered in any other race. His trainer Willie Mullins dominates the Supreme numerically with 22 possible.

Leading British novices Potters Charm and The New Lion have both been entered in the Supreme and the Turners over two-and-a-half miles.

Sir Gino tops 25 entries for the Arkle with Ballyburn, Ile Atlantique, Impaire Et Passe and The Jukebox Man in the two-mile contest plus Wednesday’s Brown Advisory.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING