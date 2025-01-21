Cheltenham entries: Lulamba ha two Festival options

The four-year-old is a red-hot favourite for the latter after making a stylish winning British debut at Ascot on Saturday but has been given the option of the Tuesday opener as well. The Seven Barrows handler ran Binocular in the Supreme as a four-year-old in 2008.

Salvator Mundi, the current favourite for the opening race of the Festival is not entered in any other race. His trainer Willie Mullins dominates the Supreme numerically with 22 possible.

Leading British novices Potters Charm and The New Lion have both been entered in the Supreme and the Turners over two-and-a-half miles.

Sir Gino tops 25 entries for the Arkle with Ballyburn, Ile Atlantique, Impaire Et Passe and The Jukebox Man in the two-mile contest plus Wednesday’s Brown Advisory.