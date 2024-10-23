Charlie Appleby outlines Breeders' Cup team for Del Mar

The Godolphin handler intends to send what he describes as a ‘nice team’ to the two-day meeting which gets under way on November 1.

Headlining his team this year will be Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Notable Speech, who will attempt to follow the hoofprints of Space Blues (2021), Modern Games (2022) and Master Of The Seas (2023) and give him a record breaking fourth win in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

After failing to handle the soft ground in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp on his latest start, Notable Speech warmed up for his trip to America earlier this month with a racecourse gallop at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.

Appleby said: “Rebel’s Romance, Notable Speech, Cinderella’s Dream, Beautiful Love, Al Qudra, Aomori City and Star Of Mystery is the team we intend to send to the Breeders’ Cup.

“They are sensible horses we are taking over there as we have a former winner of the Breeders’ Cup Turf going over there, a Classic winner and a filly that has won a Grade One out there already so it is a nice team.

“For sure Notable Speech is the headline act, but it is pointless talking about any horses until you get the draws through as if you get posted wide in a lot of those races you might as well go home.

“Notable Speech is the classiest horse we have probably had go for the Breeders’ Cup Mile, but like I said you need that draw. You can be a Classic winner like him, but you need a draw and if you are pitched wide it makes it hard for every horse.

“I was pleased with him after his gallop up here and he has come out of the exercise in good order.

"We saw he didn’t handle the soft ground in France and back on a quicker surface will suit him much better here.”

Stable stalwart Rebel’s Romance will attempt to secure a fourth top level success of the year when bidding to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf for the second time in his career having claimed the 2022 renewal at Keeneland.

This season the evergreen six year old has proven as good as ever with victories in the Dubai Sheema Classic, Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin and the 62nd Preis von Europa at Cologne on his last start.

Appleby added: “Rebel’s Romance is a horse everybody knows and he will run a good solid race.

“He has been rock solid and he has done nothing wrong over the last 12 months. Even his defeat in the King George at Ascot was still a great run.

“He has then come out and put himself on the same programme as a couple of years ago by then going on to win in Germany.

"He has come out of that well. He will do a little bit of work this week then will ship out to America at the weekend.”