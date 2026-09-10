Osborne admits to being pleasantly surprised on finding out that her agent had secured the ride on 12/1 chance Highwayman but is nevertheless encouraged by the colt's recent form and what she's been hearing from the O'Brien camp.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the 24-year-old daughter of trainer Jamie Osborne said: "You don't normally pick up spare rides in these top-class races and I wasn't expecting it. Tony Hind (agent) text me on Tuesday when I was on my way to Goodwood and he said 'I've got you a ride in the Leger' but he didn't say which one it was.

"I thought it might be sort of a 150/1 shot or something but when I looked at it I was pleasantly surprised! It's been a brilliant season and Tony has done a wonderful job, he's the best agent out there and I'm very grateful for everything he's done for me. I'm delighted to be on his books."

Regarding the progress Highwayman has made since being well held on his Cork debut in May before similarly underwhelming efforts when sent off at 100/1 and 66/1 at the Curragh and Limerick respectively, Osborne can see it's been a season of two halves for the son of Persian King.

"He couldn't have improved any more in his last two starts, he's won a Listed race nice over the same trip (1m6f) last time and hopefully he can improve again," she said. "He (regular rider Dylan Browne McMonagle) thinks he's pretty good, I spoke to Kevin Blake about him as well and he said that he's a bit of a dark horse and he just keeps improving.

"It would be fairly ambitious to look at his first starts and say he'd be running in a St Leger but you wouldn't be crazy to look at his last two and say he's got a really good chance. Obviously, Joseph's having an incredible season and it's a real honour to pick up a nice ride like this."

Osborne would break new ground in being the first female rider to win a British Classic if successful on Saturday. Hollie Doyle was the first female jockey to be placed in a British Classic when she finished third on Nashwa in the 2022 Oaks at Epsom and she went on to win the French equivalent (Prix de Diane) the same year, making her the first female to win a major European Classic.