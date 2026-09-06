Betfred St Leger tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Doncaster Classic

David Ord with a horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Betfred St Leger (Group 1) When: 15:35 Saturday September 12

Where: Doncaster Racecourse

First prize: £396,970.00

Going: Good to Soft

TV: ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

ACTION Looked promising in the spring including when second to Item in the Dante but the wheels have come off since. Regularly used as a pacemaker and that might be his task again. ALDERMAN Ran a cracker in the Betfred Derby to finish fifth behind Christmas Day and would have been fourth in another few strides that day. Blew out on quick ground in the Bahrain Trophy next time but will get his preferred surface at the weekend and and should stay. Still looks a notch or two below the best of these. CHRISTMAS DAY Revelled in the gruelling conditions to run out a ready winner of the Betfred Derby but backed the performance up by chasing home Benvenuto Cellini on a much faster surface in the Irish equivalent. Returned from a break in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York but could finish only third behind Maltese Cross, looking and running as if the outing would bring him on. The trip won’t be a problem and he’s clearly a major player.

Christmas Day wins the Derby

ENCELADUS A thriving son of Sea The Stars who won one of the hottest handicaps of the season, the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, before taking his form to the next level in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time. He showed more speed than previously there and looks sure to stay this trip. He's already close to the level of the Ballydoyle pair in terms of ratings and is the one with the scope to progress again. GALIYAN He was making race-by-race progress until blowing out in the Sky Get Great Voltigeur at York. He was coltish beforehand and was eased right off after his chance had gone two furlongs out. That was his one run with some cut in the ground which raises a question mark and he’s yet to achieve anything on the track to threaten the big three either. GOLDEN STORY Third behind Constitution River in the Dee Stakes before winning the Predominate at Goodwood but far too free when fourth in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot on his only subsequent start. Will clearly need to settle better going up in trip at the weekend and has plenty to find on the formbook.

Hatteen (right) is edged out at Goodwood

HATTEEN Winner of the Betfred St Leger Trial Novice Stakes here in the spring, which gave him free entry into the Classic at the first stage, he booked his place in Saturday’s race when going down all guns blazing to subsequent York winner Infraad in a red-hot Goodwood handicap. The winner got first run on him that day and leaned in during the finish so Andrew Balding’s charge did well to only gg down by a head. He needs to find a stone or more of improvement to win at the weekend and while there’s more in the locker, whether he can make that leap in one go remains to be seen. HIGHWAYMAN A stablemate of Enceladus and he’s been a revelation since stepping up in trip the last twice, winning a Killarney maiden in July and the Listed Vinnie Roe Stakes at Leopardstown. He was still green that day and is a young stayer on the up. He's one at a double-figure price who makes some appeal. PIAZZA SAN MARCO He was making a belated reappearance when third behind Highwayman in the Vinnie Roe and kept on nicely for third. He’s entitled to come forward and clearly stays well but it’s hard to see him reversing form with the winner – let alone coping with his higher-profile stablemates.

PIERRE BONNARD Made a slow start to his season including when seventh behind Christmas Day at Epsom but back on song when third in the Irish Derby and second behind Maltese Cross at York. He looks like he’ll stay this trip and clearly is bang in the mix on form, but on occasions he has somewhat gone in snatches this year and it will be interesting to see if connections reach for any headgear at Town Moor. REBEL ROCKER He’s had a fine campaign for his team, finishing sixth in the Betfred Derby before running to a similar level when fourth behind Wine Dark Sea in the Geoffrey Freer. The ground on Saturday is likely to suit him better and he looks like he’ll devour the extra two furlongs but he has plenty to find with Christmas Day on Epsom form – which is the strongest he has in the book. AMELIA EARHART She was good in the Cheshire Oaks but fluffed her lines at Epsom next time and looks to have found her level having been fifth in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood and second behind Believed in the Give Thanks. The Park Hill looks a more logical target for her this week.