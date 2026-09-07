Betfred St Leger betting; Christmas Day favourite as 12 go forward

The Betfred Derby winner is among five entries for Aidan O'Brien which includes Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes runner-up Pierre Bonnard. Amelia Earhart, Piazza San Marco, and Action complete the Ballydoyle party.

Joseph O'Brien has two entries, second favourite Enceladus and the progressive Highwayman while Andrew Balding's Hateen is the shortest-priced British runner off the back of his Goodwood second to Infraad.

Del Maro was a notable absentee from the Charlie Appleby team, further weakening the home defence.