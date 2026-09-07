Betfred St Leger betting; Christmas Day favourite as 12 go forward

Christmas Day is 13/8 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 12 horses went forward for Saturday's Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.
The Betfred Derby winner is among five entries for Aidan O'Brien which includes Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes runner-up Pierre Bonnard. Amelia Earhart, Piazza San Marco, and Action complete the Ballydoyle party.
Joseph O'Brien has two entries, second favourite Enceladus and the progressive Highwayman while Andrew Balding's Hateen is the shortest-priced British runner off the back of his Goodwood second to Infraad.
Del Maro was a notable absentee from the Charlie Appleby team, further weakening the home defence.
Latest Betfred St Leger betting
Betfred St Leger - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 13/8 Christmas Day, 5/2 Enceladus, 11/4 Pierre Bonnard, 12 Hatteen, 14 Highwayman, 25 Amelia Earhart, 33 Alderman, Piazza San Marco, 40 Galiyan, Golden Story, 66 Rebel Rocker, 100 Action
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