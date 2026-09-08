Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Chester

Andrew Asquith returns from a break with two selections on Saturday, including a double-figure fancy in the Betfred St Leger.

Weekend View: Saturday September 12 1pt e.w. Highwayman in the St Leger, Doncaster at 14/1 (bet365, Betway, Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Cranachan in the Watergate Cup, Chester at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

The Betfred St Leger Stakes looks a more open renewal than the betting suggests in my opinion, Derby winner Christmas Day rightly favourite on what he’s achieved, but he hasn’t improved since, even when faced with good to soft ground in the Great Voltigeur last time. Indeed, he strikes as the type who will be well suited by this bigger test of stamina, but it is unlikely he’s going to get his favoured soft ground looking at the forecast. Enceladus has improved a bundle this year, his performance in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time a very smart one, but he was a double-figure price in the aftermath of that race, but now just a general 9/4 favourite. I think both are worth taking on at the current prices and to me it is another progressive sort that stands out in the shape of HIGHWAYMAN, a stablemate of Enceladus, who only made his debut in May, and never finished better than midfield in his first four starts at up to a mile. However, he very much caught the eye at Naas in June, and proved a different proposition when opening his account in style upped to a mile and a half at Killarney the following month. Admittedly, that was just an ordinary maiden, but the winning distance was nine lengths, and the manner in which he forged clear in the closing stages marked him out as one to keep on side.

He had no problem with the step up in class and trip when following up in a Listed event over a mile and three quarters at Leopardstown last month, beating his better fancied stablemate Cannes with something to spare. What was interesting is that he still looked a little rough around the edges that day, briefly looking like he’d get outpaced turning into the straight but finding plenty without his jockey having to get too stuck into him, and he was strong through the line. Stamina looks one of his strengths, but perhaps more potently, he’s on a steep upward curve having been somewhat of a slow burner in his first few starts, improving around 30lb on Timeform’s scale on his last two starts. On official figures, he has a fair bit to find, but the margin in which he’s improved since having his stamina stretched suggests he’s no forlorn hope of bridging the gap, and I don’t think Joseph O’Brien is sending him over just to make up the numbers. At Chester, Spirit Mixer is going for three straight wins in the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Watergate Cup, but it may be hard to contain the improving three-year-old CRANACHAN.

He was all at sea on his debut over a mile at Kempton in December, but a subsequent gelding operation and step up in trip has allowed him to flourish this year, opening his account at the third attempt at Catterick in April from a next-time-out winner before hitting the frame in a couple of handicaps at Doncaster and Newmarket. The real breakthrough, however, came over this course and distance three weeks ago when he ran out an impressive six length winner on his first try at two miles. The longer trip and slower ground than previously allowed him to travel much better through his race, for all he still had to be niggled every now and again, but I think that’s just him. The prospect of even softer ground on Saturday should suit him even better in my opinion and he’s clearly a horse who prefers it when stamina is at a premium. The way in which he powered clear in the straight marks him out as a stayer to be very positive about and I think he’s fully worth a subsequent 9lb rise. It is worth highlighting he’s from a talented family – his dam is a sister to high-class Cannock Chase, while he’s closely related to smart winner Galveston – so there’s a strong possibility he’ll go on progressing for a while yet and he’s got the most appealing profile in this field. Preview posted at 14:50 BST on 08/09/2026