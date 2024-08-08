Brian Ellison to saddle Onesmoothoperator in Sky Bet Ebor

BRIAN Ellison is hoping Onesmoothoperator can become the first Yorkshire-trained winner of the Sky Bet Ebor since he sent out Moyenne Corniche to land the famous handicap, back in 2011 under Dale Swift.

For the latest renewal of the mile and three-quarters race, now the richest flat handicap in Britain at £500,000, Malton-based Ellison will saddle his 2024 Northumberland Plate hero, Onesmoothoperator. The six-year-old gelding went through the gears at Newcastle, powering away to score by two and a half lengths. Ellison said: “He’s quite similar to Moyenne Corniche. He stays and he’s got a good turn of foot. Probably, Onesmoothoperator would be quicker. Ground would be a key. He wouldn’t want it too soft or anything. “He worked yesterday – he’s in great form. He’s had an easy time since the Plate. We’ve learnt that he doesn’t need a lot of galloping and he likes his races spread out a bit. “He was quite keen when we first got him. Mark Brown rides him every day and gets on well with him. He actually goes up there on a long rein now.”