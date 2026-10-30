Breeders' Cup Live: Trackside updates and results from Keeneland

Our Trackside Live team with the latest from Keeneland on day one of the 2026 Breeders' Cup.

Trackside verdict: It’s between Green Empress and Amusingly for me, I’m not impressed by Sun Goddess compared to earlier in the year. This looks more open on paddock than the prices would suggest. 19:50: Trackside updates ahead of the John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf... Green Empress - tall, impressive looking filly, walks well, good attitude. Silent Beauty - good level of fitness but lacks the quality of others. Sun Goddess - I’m going to stick with my guns here and say that I’m not as impressed by Sun Goddess as I’ve been through the year. She’s lighter than I’ve seen her - maybe it’s a good thing - but it would be a concern and happy to oppose. Curracloe - there isn’t much of Curracloe, she’s quite slender and will inevitably fill out and be a better three year old. Good attitude in tricky conditions though. Alwaysanangel - walks well, high level of rib definition, plenty to like. Amusingly - stands out in this field, she’s incredibly level headed in the situation and is deep chested and girthed, quite physically forward for age. 19:45: Emphatic by name, emphatic by nature. That was something else - the market leader scooted away from her rivals turning in and was not for catching under Tyler Gaffalione. Bob Baffert's Miss Monica ran a huge race to grab second having fluffed the start, but what a striking winner. Winning trainer Brendan Walsh, corn in Ireland, said: "I'm blessed I got landed with a really good filly like this. It was setting up perfectly, they were rolling and she started to get tired. She was in front for long enough but was in front where it matters."

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies RESULT 1. Emphatic 9/4 fav 2. Miss Monica 3. Manuka Honey

What a performance!



Emphatic puts in a scintillating performance in the @BreedersCup Juvenile Fillies! 🏆🇺🇸#BC26 pic.twitter.com/L0ExXCOxbU — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2026

19:32: DQ confirmed. As suggested, Harper's Corner and jockey Paco Lopez have been stripped of third place for interference around the turn in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, with Mussab promoted a place to third. 19:30: Brendan Walsh trains the favourite in the Juvenile Fillies, with Emphatic gunning for a fourth straight success. She's proven over this course and distance after winning a seven-runner Grade 1 here at the start of the month. 19:18: Billy Loughnane reacts to winning again on Libertango: "I don't know what to say. I've ridden this filly in every single piece of work she's done and in every race. It's been awful. I rode her out yesterday knowing someone else was going to ride her today. A big thanks to George for keeping faith in me and putting me back on - it was literally 45 minutes ago I was able to get it [the weight] off. "She's got such a great racing brain and she hit the line fantastic."

Libertango is home in front at Keeneland

19:02: It wasn't all that pretty but what a finishing effort from Libertango, who gets up inside the last furlong under a strong Billy Loughnane ride. It's a big moment for Britain's new champion jockey, who was only confirmed for the ride on the day, and her trainer George Boughey who also has his first Breeders' Cup winner.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint RESULT 1. LIBERTANGO 6/4 fav 2. Hell Of A Spin 3. Harper's Corner

18:56: American press reporting Jose Ortiz sore, but fine to ride. Nothing like late drama at the Breeders’ Cup. Trackside VERDICT: Libertango looks like a winner according to someone in the crowd and I tend to agree. Crownbreaker could be a surprise option for an each way bet. 18:40: Trackside Updates are through for the Europeans in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (which is most of the field)... Harper’s Corner is the best of the Americans physically, lovely looking black filly. Quite delicate and angular but has a lovely way about her. Brickyard Belle is the most fancied of the Americans; she’s very quiet with earplugs in the parade but no match for Libertango. Moonrise - has never been a physically imposing filly and she lacks the ‘wow’ factor here. Getting a little warm. Libertango - she looks excellent in the paddock, coat has remained in great condition despite being late in the season and she’s taking proceedings well - it’s probably the craziest paddock she's ever seen. Now relaxed so much they’ve dropped down to one handler. Mussab - lacked physical presence when winning the Cornwallis - in fact, he was a paddock negative - and he’s come forward considerably. Co-trainer Pete Fahey says he’s very laid back and that’s proving true in the paddock. Crownbreaker - can get on her toes but she’s a surprise package here; taking things well and another filly who’s remained good in her coat. Force Noir - more bullish than majority of these, big chest and a proper sprinting type. Others preferred though. Final Objective - Final Objective would be the main concern of the Euros, he’s got quite warm and fussy. Hell Of A Spin - walks well, little heavy set though and doesn’t catch the eye. Primetime Emmy - a solid muscular filly, doesn’t jump out against these. 18:30: Concerns for jockey Jose Ortiz after he was unseated coming out of the stalls for race five. He has some excellent chances over the next few days including favourite Englishman in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. 18:25: Vicki Gibbins is on the ground in Kentucky and has spotted a potentially underappreciated Irish horse... "For those who believe in the ‘bet the first horsebox you see’ theory; Johnny Murtagh was the first trainer sighted at Keeneland this afternoon, outside the merchandise shop. He has Curracloe in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, who has been working well in the mornings." 18:18: Quick update from the track and, having mentioned Flavien Prat, it's now been officially announced that Billy Loughnane will take the ride on Libertango. It was stated this week that Loughnane couldn't do the weight at 8-7 but he's got down to 8-5 and is now keeping the ride on the filly. 18:15: We put in a call to the Daily Racing Form’s Steve Andersen this week to get his thoughts on the action which you can read in full right here. Steve is based in California on the west coast but he knows his onions when it comes to the Breeders’ Cup, no matter which venue plays host, and as well as several strong Saturday tips, he fancies one at a huge price in this evening’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (20:15). It’s well worth taking a look. 18:00: Good evening and welcome to our Breeders' Cup 2026 coverage. There are five Grade 1 races in store on today's programme and the ground on the Turf track at Keeneland is officially described as Firm. The action gets under way with the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at 18:55, in which Libertango bids to give Classic-winning trainer George Boughey his first taste of Breeders' Cup success. She's in against Mussab for Richard and Peter Fahey, while the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (20:15 GMT) looks a potentially cracking contest and sees multiple G1 winner Sun Goddess take on the quite well-backed Lagardere scorer Amusingly and Boussac winner Green Empress, among others. Ryan Moore has hopped onto Haffner in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (21:35), with Great Barrier Reef unfortunately ruled out of the race after picking up a stone bruise during his preparations, and we have the latest Bob Baffert-trained hot-pot in the Juvenile (20:55) as Hughes bids to keep his unbeaten record intact under Flavien Prat, who very much looks a man to keep on side on both courses this weekend. Good luck if you're having a Breeders' Cup bet and we'll bring you the latest from the action in Kentucky.

"The horse makes you relax when she's behaving the way she has out here!"



Final thoughts from George Boughey ahead of Libertango's @BreedersCup Juvenile Turf Sprint bid... pic.twitter.com/5HPB3ddzFy — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2026

20:15 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Green Empress Curracloe De La Renta Alwaysanangel Vanta Sun Goddess Amusingly Scommessa Sicura Domestic Agenda Seneca Park Ballinea Star Silent Beauty Luminous Beauty Quibbler

20:55 Breeeders’ Cup Juvenile Damavand Salahudin Hughes American History Coach Pope He Is No Lie